County Jail inmate allegedly fought another inmate for stealing his cookies

RACINE — A Racine County Jail inmate allegedly fought with another inmate for stealing cookies from his cell.
Kavon A. Bailey, 22, of the 1100 block of Lockwood Avenue, was charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Saturday, an officer investigated a fight between two inmates in the Racine County Jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
The video reportedly showed Bailey swinging at the victim’s head as the victim walked back to his cell. The two then fell to the ground and began wrestling. The victim allegedly struck Bailey four times and then Bailey got back on top and struck the victim seven times, then struck him with his knee and then struck the victim another five times with his fist.
Bailey said he thought the victim had stolen cookies from his cell and that nothing had been done about it by staff.
Bailey was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Jan. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Jan.12
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Deandre J Noy
Deandre J Noy, 5600 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents.
Frederick M Stepp
Frederick M Stepp, 15900 block of Durand Avenue, Union Grove, attempt first degree sexual assault of a child under 12, child enticement, exposing genitals.
Juleius D Taylor
Juleius D Taylor, 1600 block of Albert Street, Racine, physical abuse of a child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Charles D Thom
Charles D Thom, Waukesha, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Adrianna S Albarran
Adrianna S Albarran, 400 block of Seventh Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Joseph Q Batton
Joseph Q Batton, 400 block of 10th Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Michael C Eisenmenger
Michael C Eisenmenger, 7100 block of Cliffside Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alexander R Larrabee
Alexander R Larrabee, 2000 block of Deane Boulevard, attempt criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Reneal Antonio Neither Jr.
Reneal Antonio Neither Jr., 5100 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jon Stanley Stempe
Jon Stanley Stempe, 1300 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.
Kavon A Bailey
John P Ballard
John P Ballard, 15900 block of Durand Avenue, Union Grove, felony bail jumping.
Rodolfo R Barrera
Rodolfo R Barrera, 5300 block of Marboro Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
David Cruz-Cruz
David Cruz-Cruz, 3200 block of Barbara Drive, Racine, hit and run (injury).
Ricky S Farris
Ricky S Farris, 1800 block of Shoop Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Keri L Monheim
Keri L Monheim, 100 block of South Pine Street, Burlington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin A Nieves
Kevin A Nieves, 400 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).