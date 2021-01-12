County Jail inmate allegedly fought another inmate for stealing his cookies

RACINE — A Racine County Jail inmate allegedly fought with another inmate for stealing cookies from his cell.

Kavon A. Bailey, 22, of the 1100 block of Lockwood Avenue, was charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, an officer investigated a fight between two inmates in the Racine County Jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

The video reportedly showed Bailey swinging at the victim’s head as the victim walked back to his cell. The two then fell to the ground and began wrestling. The victim allegedly struck Bailey four times and then Bailey got back on top and struck the victim seven times, then struck him with his knee and then struck the victim another five times with his fist.

Bailey said he thought the victim had stolen cookies from his cell and that nothing had been done about it by staff.

Bailey was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Jan. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

