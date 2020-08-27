County Jail inmate allegedly cracks jail window with toilet frame

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine County Jail inmate allegedly cracked a window with a toilet frame.

Ruben Medina Jr., 20, of the 1600 block of Holmes Avenue in Racine, is charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property in connection to the incident.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, multiple officers responded to Jail Housing Unit 3B at the Racine County Jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave., on the report of an inmate, Medina, refusing to lock down.

An officer gave verbal orders to Medina to lay down, which he complied. He was then taken to another cell. A short time later, Medina reportedly hit the cell window with a metal object later discovered to be part of the jail toilet frame. The window began to crack and sent glass shards across the jail dayroom.

Medina was given a $100 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday.

A status conference in his case is set for Nov. 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.

