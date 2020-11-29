County aims to end incarceration of youths with new facility, and new philosophy

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

District 9 Supervisor Eric Hopkins described the philosophy for the new facility as “a restorative model, as opposed to a punitive” model.

The plan for the new facility — which is likely to be built at 1717 Taylor — would be to have it be “more of a home environment,” Lanzdorf said, which would help the kids held there “come out in a better position to reacclimate to society.”

“We cannot get to zero detentions in this county without this facility,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave added.

There’s still objection from some in the community to spending millions on a facility where kids will be confined. Even if it will have better educational opportunities, outdoor spaces and living areas where families can spend time with their kids and will have been designed with rehabilitation, rather than incarceration, in mind.

“It seems that we have bought into this idea … that a nicer child prison will result in better outcomes, both for the county and the children that will be housed there,” said Racinian Daniel MacDonald in voicing a “strong objection” to the plan. “Yes, they may be closer to their families, but I can’t imagine that money wouldn’t be better spent on the communities where those children are from.”