Counterfeiter shot in Racine by alleged dealer after buying marijuana with fake money, police say

RACINE — A male who reportedly used fake money to buy marijuana was shot by his alleged weed dealer after the dealer realized the money was counterfeit, according to the Racine Police Department.
The alleged dealer, who is 18, later told police that he wishes he had just "let it go" and that now he has "messed his life up," although he did not confess to the shooting, Racine Police reported.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Valentine's Day, three individuals (who have not been identified by police) purchased marijuana from a man — identified as Jarred Damone Townsend, 18, of the 3300 block of Fox Drive — in the parking lot of a Marathon Gas station at 3024 Rapids Drive.
After the exchange was made, Townsend realized he had been given fake money and started chasing after the car the three individuals were in. He allegedly fired at the vehicle at least three times, striking a passenger in the shoulder once.
One of the other people in the vehicle reported that Townsend had told them "Don't tell anyone I shot him."
Racine Police started investigating the case after the individual who was shot was transported via Flight for Life to Children’s Wisconsin hospital in Milwaukee.
An investigator inspected the vehicle the three individuals had been driving in, finding three bullet holes and blood in the backseat.
On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at Townsend's home. In his bedroom, they reportedly found 174 grams of marijuana, a 9 mm Glock and a .22 caliber AR-style rifle.
Another 139 grams of marijuana was found in a backpack in the home's basement.
Also in the home, a .22 caliber pistol was found in the bedroom of Garrian More Townsend, 19, with the serial number removed.
According to the criminal complaint, "Jarred Townsend was interviewed and admitted to meeting at the Marathon to sell marijuana, being ripped off with fake bills and beginning to chase the vehicle containing the individuals who ripped him off."
J. Townsend went on to say that he "did not recall specifically firing the gun" and that he wished he had just "let it go" and that he "messed his life up," police said.
Upon interviewing G. Townsend, police said that "Garrion (sic) admitted to smoking marijuana, denied selling and said he knew nothing about a shooting."
J. Townsend has been charged with:
- intent to deliver marijuana, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 3 years and 6 months of imprisonment;
- three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, felonies that carry up to 12 years and 6 months of imprisonment for each count; and
- one count of first-degree reckless injury, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years of imprisonment.
G. Townsend has been charged with:
- intent to deliver marijuana, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 3 years and 6 months of imprisonment; and
- alter identity marks, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of 9 months of imprisonment.
Both Townsends appeared in court Friday morning.
J. Townsend was given a cash bond of $25,000. G. Townsend was given a cash bond of $10,000.
Today's mugshots: Feb. 19
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Mamie L Ware
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Mamie L Ware, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.
James J Meeks
James J Meeks, Zion, Illinois, misdemeanor theft.
Desmond L Petty
Desmond L Petty, 1700 block of Linden Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Brianna K Segura
Brianna K Segura, 1100 block of Memorial Drive, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (financial gain of less than or equal to $500).