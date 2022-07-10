'Could have been much worse' | Caledonia Police report no injuries after drunk man with gun asked to be shot

CALEDONIA — A man who asked police officers to shoot him was taken into custody without injury early Sunday morning, the Caledonia Police Department reported.

The man was reported to have been "running around with a gun, wearing a grey sweatshirt and holding a bottle of liquor in his hand" on 4½ Mile Road at around 2:11 a.m. Sunday, according to a police incident summary.

After an initial 911 call, the same caller reportedly called back and "requested officers shoot" the suspect; it was later determined that the person who called 911 was the suspect, and he was asking to be shot.

The attempted suicide-by-cop situation "could have been much worse," Caledonia Police Chief Christopher Botsch said in a statement. "Thankfully, the incident was resolved without any injuries to any innocent third parties, our officers or the subject."

The Washington Post reported in 2019 that "about 100 people per year are killed by officers in 'suicide by cop' episodes."

Responding officers early Sunday morning said they found the man near Randal Lane and that he had a handgun in a pants pocket. Randal Lane is a north-south residential street east of Douglas Avenue (Highway 32) that begins at 4½ Mile Road to just north of Five Mile Road.

"The subject, who appeared highly intoxicated, was noncompliant and walked eastbound towards Charles Street. The subject told officers to shoot him," according to the police statement. Then, after officers followed the man on foot for about a half-mile "while trying to get the subject to stop and comply, officers were able to safely end the situation by utilizing a ballistic shield for cover and an electronic control device — Taser — to subdue the subject."

No injuries were reported. The CPD said the man was taken to an area hospital to be medically cleared and for a mental health evaluation, and then he was taken to Racine County Jail.

"Please," Botsch stated, "remember that possessing a firearm while intoxicated is illegal and dangerous."