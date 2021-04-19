 Skip to main content
Cost of damage reaches $300,000 after older house with no working smoke detectors catches fire Monday
TOWN OF WATERFORD

Cost of damage reaches $300,000 after older house with no working smoke detectors catches fire Monday

House fire at 7312 Townline Road, town of Waterford

Fire engulfs a two-story house found burning early Monday on the 7300 block of Townline Road in the Town of Waterford, a building where officials reported finding no working smoke detectors.

TOWN OF WATERFORD — A house was heavily damaged by fire Monday as flames spread throughout a building with no working smoke detectors, officials said.

The blaze was reported about 2:45 a.m. on the 7300 block of Townline Road, where firefighters found an older two-story house engulfed in flames.

Officials with the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Co. said one adult male was inside the house, and he was able to get out of the burning building unharmed.

Firefighters rang a second alarm, and several surrounding fire departments provided assistance.

Officials said the older house was built in a way that allowed flames to spread within “void spaces” in the walls. Damage to the home was estimated at $300,000.

The Racine County Fire Investigation Task Force was working to determine what caused the fire.

Watch firefighters in Racine County hit the frozen Eagle Lake in the Town of Dover to practice saving ice fishing enthusiasts and others who fall through the ice. 
