Coronavirus postpones trials statewide, including trial of Hetland homicide suspect

Police arrested Ward in Milwaukee on June 27. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, which led the investigation as an outside agency to avoid potential conflicts of interest, said DNA evidence left at the scene tied Ward to the robbery and shooting.

Ward is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He faces life in prison for the homicide charge alone.

The new date of the five-trial trial has been scheduled to begin on Sept. 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., court officials confirmed.

Remote technology implemented

According to the Wisconsin Supreme Court order, judges, commissioners and clerks of circuit court are required to use email, teleconferencing and video conferencing technology instead of in-person courtroom appearances through at least April 30.