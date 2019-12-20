Cops 'N Kids book giveaway is Saturday at Festival Hall

RACINE — The 17th annual Cops 'N Kids Holiday Book Giveaway will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.
Children can choose their favorite books at no charge. Santa Claus will be in attendance to visit with children. Special guests may include law enforcement officers, K-9s and fire department personnel.
Gift wrapping will be provided courtesy of the Junior League of Racine.
People are asked to bring their own recyclable heavy duty bags, canvas bags or backpacks. Children must be accompanied by an adult.