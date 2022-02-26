COP House arsonist ordered to pay $10,000 restitution

RACINE — One of the suspects serving time for the June 1, 2020, arson of the Thelma Orr COP House on Villa Street was in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday for a restitution hearing.

Justin C. Hernandez, 27, was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to the City of Racine in addition to the six years of prison that was handed down in November.

As part of a negotiated settlement, the defendant pleaded guilty to arson as party to a crime. The additional charge of burglary was dismissed but read into the record.

Case history

The arson occurred during civil unrest that followed the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Derek Chauvin, now a former Minneapolis police officer, has been found guilty of murder in Floyd’s death.

The night had begun with a peaceful protest held in the early evening of May 31 on Monument Square, with one man who tried smashing windows being stopped by others in the crowd.

However, the protest turned destructive after demonstrators marched to the Racine Police Department headquarters on Center Street. There, starting at about midnight, rocks and bricks were thrown at Racine Police officers and Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies in riot gear before tear gas was deployed, dispersing the crowd.

Some in the crowd congregated again on Villa Street, where the Thelma Orr COP house was set ablaze. Crowds in the streets prevented first responders from getting to the burning home quickly, allowing the fire to spread further before officers in riot gear moved in to clear the streets and make way for firefighters.

Hernandez recorded the events of the evening.

The recording shows the COP House on fire while he says, “On the boss, jut lit that (expletive) on fire, (expletive) the police! We done burnt this (expletive) down (expletive). (Expletive) these (expletive)! On the boss let that (expletive) burn! We went in there and destroyed all that (expletive)!” as people leaped around in the background.

There were four co-defendants in the case:

Anthony McNeil, 29, of Racine, was charged with arson and burglary. He is awaiting trial.

Jason Young, 32, of Racine, has a jury trial scheduled for September on the charges of arson and burglary.

Kylie Gelmi, 22, of Mount Pleasant, has a jury trial scheduled for July on the charges of arson, burglary, and felony bail jumping.

Despite the extensive damage from the fire, the Thelma Orr COP house reopened 17 months after the fire.

