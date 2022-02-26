COP House arsonist ordered to pay $10,000 restitution

RACINE — One of the suspects serving time for the June 1, 2020, arson of the Thelma Orr COP House on Villa Street was in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday for a restitution hearing.
Justin C. Hernandez, 27, was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to the City of Racine in addition to the six years of prison that was handed down in November.
As part of a negotiated settlement, the defendant pleaded guilty to arson as party to a crime. The additional charge of burglary was dismissed but read into the record.
Case history
The arson occurred during civil unrest that followed the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Derek Chauvin, now a former Minneapolis police officer, has been found guilty of murder in Floyd’s death.
The night had begun with a peaceful protest held in the early evening of May 31 on Monument Square, with one man who tried smashing windows being stopped by others in the crowd.
However, the protest turned destructive after demonstrators marched to the Racine Police Department headquarters on Center Street. There, starting at about midnight, rocks and bricks were thrown at Racine Police officers and Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies in riot gear before tear gas was deployed, dispersing the crowd.
Some in the crowd congregated again on Villa Street, where the Thelma Orr COP house was set ablaze. Crowds in the streets prevented first responders from getting to the burning home quickly, allowing the fire to spread further before officers in riot gear moved in to clear the streets and make way for firefighters.
Hernandez recorded the events of the evening.
The recording shows the COP House on fire while he says, “On the boss, jut lit that (expletive) on fire, (expletive) the police! We done burnt this (expletive) down (expletive). (Expletive) these (expletive)! On the boss let that (expletive) burn! We went in there and destroyed all that (expletive)!” as people leaped around in the background.
There were four co-defendants in the case:
Anthony McNeil, 29, of Racine, was charged with arson and burglary. He is awaiting trial.
Jason Young, 32, of Racine, has a jury trial scheduled for September on the charges of arson and burglary.
Kylie Gelmi, 22, of Mount Pleasant, has a jury trial scheduled for July on the charges of arson, burglary, and felony bail jumping.
Despite the extensive damage from the fire, the Thelma Orr COP house reopened 17 months after the fire.
From a peaceful protest on Monument Square to tear gas on Center Street in photos Sunday night into Monday morning
BLM and Justice 4 Floyd signs
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Demonstrator helping demonstrator
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
Rock through window at salon
Marching to the police station
Marching to the police station
Marching to the police station
Marching to the police station
Marching to the police station
Law enforcement in front of the Racine Police Department
Yelling in front of station
Racine protest May 31-June 1
Confronting the police
Outside the police station
Racine County Sheriff's Office backs up the Racine Police Department
On Wednesday, the Racine Police Department reported that it was contacted by law enforcement in Jacksonville, Florida, who had found "a subject matching the description of Peter Lui" who was "located deceased by means of a self-inflicted gunshot wound."
Agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took a federal fugitive into custody Thursday morning, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.
Justin C. Hernandez, at center, cranes his neck before being led away after, in November, being sentenced to 6 years in prison for his role in burning down the Thelma Orr COP House during unrest in the summer of 2020.