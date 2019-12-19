Convicted Sturtevant child sex offender accused of having child porn on cellphone

STURTEVANT — A Sturtevant man with a previous conviction for sodomizing a child under the age of 12 was charged with additional charges Tuesday after his probation officer reportedly child pornography on his cellphone.

Mark A. Benson, 45, whose address is listed at the Excel Inn, 1033 S. E. Frontage Road, in Sturtevant, is charged with felony counts of possession of child pornography as a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Mount Pleasant Police officer was dispatched to Excel Inn Tuesday for a report of child pornography. The Mount Pleasant officer met with a federal probation officer who said that Benson is currently on federal supervision for sodomy of a child under the age of 12.

The probation officer said that he, with Benson's content, located approximately 20 photos of child pornography on Benson's phone, with boys and girls as young as 1 year old in sexually suggestive situations.

Benson was in federal prison for almost 12 years for sodomy of a child under the age of 12. He was released in February 2017.