Convicted Racine sex offender allegedly let GPS monitor die, ignored contacts

RACINE — A Racine sex offender previously convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a child is facing a felony charge for allegedly letting his GPS monitor die and ignoring contacts from the state Department of Corrections.
Eric N. Aponte, 31, of the 4600 block of Durand Avenue, faces one felony count of sex offender registry violation. He was released to extended supervision on Jan. 2, 2018, after spending six years in prison.
Aponte allegedly let his GPS monitor’s battery die on Sept. 24. A DOC agent sent two compliance letters and called his last known phone number on Oct. 22, 28 and 29; Aponte did not respond to any of the contacts, according to the complaint.
Authorities arrested Aponte on Nov. 11, the complaint says, but charges were not formally filed until last week, records show.
Aponte remained in Racine County Jail on a hold order Monday afternoon, records show. He made an initial court appearance Monday, during which a $5,000 cash bond was set. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 12.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 27
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Andrai A Barrios
Andrai A Barrios, 300 block of Edward Street, Burlington, robbery with use of force, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Salvador Chiler
Salvador Chiler, 200 block of East Market Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse).
Jeffery Deon House
Jeffery Deon House, 1000 block of Eleventh Street, Racine, possession of THC, resisting an officer.
James E Hudson
James E Hudson, 3600 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor theft.
Clayton R Naylor
Clayton R Naylor, 100 block of Waters Edge Circle, Burlington, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Calista S Smith
Calista S Smith, 29400 block of River View Parkway, Burlington, robbery with use of force, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Luis A Garcia
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Luis A Garcia, 1200 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of THC.
Alejandro Roman
Alejandro Roman, 1800 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer, hit and run (attended vehicle).