You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Convicted Racine sex offender allegedly let GPS monitor die, ignored contacts

Convicted Racine sex offender allegedly let GPS monitor die, ignored contacts

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine sex offender previously convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a child is facing a felony charge for allegedly letting his GPS monitor die and ignoring contacts from the state Department of Corrections.

Eric N. Aponte, 31, of the 4600 block of Durand Avenue, faces one felony count of sex offender registry violation. He was released to extended supervision on Jan. 2, 2018, after spending six years in prison.

Aponte allegedly let his GPS monitor’s battery die on Sept. 24. A DOC agent sent two compliance letters and called his last known phone number on Oct. 22, 28 and 29; Aponte did not respond to any of the contacts, according to the complaint.

Authorities arrested Aponte on Nov. 11, the complaint says, but charges were not formally filed until last week, records show.

Aponte remained in Racine County Jail on a hold order Monday afternoon, records show. He made an initial court appearance Monday, during which a $5,000 cash bond was set. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 12.

Eric N. Aponte

Aponte

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mount Pleasant woman accused of breaking into home to steal medication
Crime and Courts

Mount Pleasant woman accused of breaking into home to steal medication

A 37-year-old woman was allegedly caught on video sneaking into a home through a window by a homeowner's security cameras. The woman at first told police that she broke in to "leave a present" at the home before admitting that she had intended to take medications a relative of hers needed. But she reportedly said she "felt bad" and didn't steal anything before leaving.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News