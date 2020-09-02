Convicted murderer charged in Sunday Superior Street shooting

An officer spoke with a woman who stated she was in a car, heard shots and began to drive off before hearing Taylor yell he was hit. She stopped, Taylor got in and they drove to the hospital. The officer also spoke to two witnesses who stated they did not see the shooting or Taylor with a gun and had no idea what led to the shooting. He showed them both a photo of Taylor with the gun and they stated they did not see him with a gun.

The officer then spoke with a witness who stated he knew both Taylor and the victim. He did not know what led to the shooting and had his back to both of them, who were in the victim’s van, when he heard shots and looked back. He saw the victim on the ground pull out a gun and fire up and down the street. The witness stated he did not see Taylor with a gun, but that shots had been fired before he saw the victim on the ground. When showed the photo of Taylor pointing a gun, he confirmed the man in the photo was in fact Taylor.

An officer was advised that an individual walked into Ascension All Saints Hospital with a gunshot wound. Based on the pictures of the shooting suspect, the officer believed the person to be Taylor.

Taylor was given a $100,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday.