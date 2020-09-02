Convicted murderer charged in Sunday Superior Street shooting

RACINE — An Illinois man and convicted murderer has been charged in a Sunday shooting on Superior Street.
Carnell D. Taylor, 46, from Zion, has been charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by out-of-state felon.
Taylor was convicted of second-degree murder in 2012 for a Zion shooting that occurred after fight broke out at a birthday party.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Sunday, officers responded to a shots fired complaint in the 1400 block of Superior Street. Upon arrival, an officer located the victim lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. At the hospital, a doctor advised that the victim suffered wounds to his head, face, chest, hip legs and elbow.
The victim advised that Taylor shot him. He said Taylor was a childhood friend from Zion.
During the investigation, an officer spoke to a witness who stated she heard two to three gunshots, a pause and then three more gunshots. She said she looked out the window and observed a male possessing a gun, pointing it northbound in the 1400 block of Superior Street. She saw him backpedal and then flee on Kewaunee and enter a running vehicle. She took pictures of the male and shared them with police.
An officer spoke with a woman who stated she was in a car, heard shots and began to drive off before hearing Taylor yell he was hit. She stopped, Taylor got in and they drove to the hospital. The officer also spoke to two witnesses who stated they did not see the shooting or Taylor with a gun and had no idea what led to the shooting. He showed them both a photo of Taylor with the gun and they stated they did not see him with a gun.
The officer then spoke with a witness who stated he knew both Taylor and the victim. He did not know what led to the shooting and had his back to both of them, who were in the victim’s van, when he heard shots and looked back. He saw the victim on the ground pull out a gun and fire up and down the street. The witness stated he did not see Taylor with a gun, but that shots had been fired before he saw the victim on the ground. When showed the photo of Taylor pointing a gun, he confirmed the man in the photo was in fact Taylor.
An officer was advised that an individual walked into Ascension All Saints Hospital with a gunshot wound. Based on the pictures of the shooting suspect, the officer believed the person to be Taylor.
Taylor was given a $100,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon at the County Jail.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Marilyn A Burgess
Marilyn A Burgess, 1100 block of Racine Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, disorderly conduct, intentional use of oleoresin device causing bodily harm, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Devante D Jones
Devante D Jones, 1300 block Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Sierra K Lawson
Sierra K Lawson, 300 block of Parkview Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Deandre D Anderson
Deandre (aka Webby) D Anderson, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Brandon S Dunk
Brandon S Dunk, 5000 block Maryland Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Gilbert M Hinojosa Jr.
Gilbert M Hinojosa Jr., Unknown, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).
Anthony A McNeil
Anthony A McNeil, 900 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Jose A Serra Jr.
Jose (aka Jo Jo) A Serra Jr., 1500 block of Owen Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Kahlil D Snow
Kahlil D Snow, 2200 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Carnell D Taylor
Carnell D Taylor, Zion, Illinois, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by outstate felon.
Hugh F Wilson Jr.
Hugh F Wilson Jr., 3200 block of 91st Street, Sturtevant, felony bail jumping.
Earl C Yoakum
Earl C Yoakum, 5900 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.
