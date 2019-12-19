You are the owner of this article.
Convicted Mount Pleasant child sex offender accused of having child porn on cellphone
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man with a previous conviction for sodomizing a child under the age of 12 was hit with additional charges Tuesday after his probation officer reportedly found child pornography on his cellphone.

Mark A. Benson, 45, whose address is listed at the Excel Inn, 1033 S. East Frontage Road, is charged with felony counts of possession of child pornography as a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Mount Pleasant Police officer was dispatched to Excel Inn Tuesday for a report of child pornography. The officer met with a federal probation officer who said that Benson is currently on federal supervision for sodomy of a child under the age of 12.

The probation officer said that he, with Benson’s consent, located approximately 20 photos of child pornography on Benson’s phone, with boys and girls as young as 1 year old in sexually suggestive situations.

Benson was in federal prison for almost 12 years for sodomy of a child under the age of 12. He was released in February 2017.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Benson remained in custody on a $100,000 cash bond, online records showed. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 26 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

