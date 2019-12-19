Convicted Mount Pleasant child sex offender accused of having child porn on cellphone

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man with a previous conviction for sodomizing a child under the age of 12 was hit with additional charges Tuesday after his probation officer reportedly found child pornography on his cellphone.
Mark A. Benson, 45, whose address is listed at the Excel Inn, 1033 S. East Frontage Road, is charged with felony counts of possession of child pornography as a repeat offender.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Mount Pleasant Police officer was dispatched to Excel Inn Tuesday for a report of child pornography. The officer met with a federal probation officer who said that Benson is currently on federal supervision for sodomy of a child under the age of 12.
The probation officer said that he, with Benson’s consent, located approximately 20 photos of child pornography on Benson’s phone, with boys and girls as young as 1 year old in sexually suggestive situations.
Benson was in federal prison for almost 12 years for sodomy of a child under the age of 12. He was released in February 2017.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Benson remained in custody on a $100,000 cash bond, online records showed. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 26 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Gabrielle R Finch
Gabrielle R Finch, 3700 block of Country Lane, Racine, uttering a forgery.
Jamie O Gill
Jamie O Gill, 500 block of 10th Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Letephia Y Hiler
Letephia Y Hiler, 3300 block of 17th Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card, fail to cause child to attend school (5-year-old kindergarten), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).
Desmen H Pete
Desmen H Pete, 400 block of North Pine Street, Burlington, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacqueline R Robinson
Jacqueline R Robinson, Rochester, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (with a minor child in the vehicle), possession of narcotic drugs, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Justin V Pierce
Justin V Pierce, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Marissa M Rangel
Marissa M Rangel, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Taurean L White
Taurean L White, 1600 block of West Sixth Street, Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse temporary restraining order, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert N Franklin
Robert N Franklin, Chicago, Illinois, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Jason Cagle
Jason Cagle, 1600 block of East Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams).