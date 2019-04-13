MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Police arrested a Racine man early Saturday morning after officers reportedly found a firearm and marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Curtis M. Collins, 22, of the 1500 block of Cleveland Avenue, remained in Racine County Jail as of Saturday morning pending charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of THC and failure to stop for a traffic officer.
According to a MPPD news release:
Officers attempted to pull Collins over for speeding at 2:02 a.m. Saturday on Highway 31 south of Highway MM. Officers caught up to Collins at the intersection of Northwestern Avenue and Rapids Drive before he stopped on Golf Avenue just north of Rapids Drive.
Mount Pleasant and Racine police officers conducted a high risk traffic stop and detained Collins and his passenger. Officers searched the vehicle and reportedly found marijuana and a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine.
Collins was previously convicted of a felony charge of attempted theft of movable property from a person or corpse, so is not allowed to own a gun.
Drug dealers with guns...Racine is full of scumbags...repeat offender..guess no one learns ...he deserves serious time...Wake up Racine Judges...do your jobs!! accept no deals and give out sentences that mean something!!
