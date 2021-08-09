Convicted felon allegedly tried to buy a gun and lied about his criminal record

RACINE — A convicted felon allegedly tried to buy a gun from a sporting goods store and lied about his criminal record.
Damien C. Wess, 21, of the 5200 block of 52nd Street, Kenosha, was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor count of handgun transfer where buyer gives false information.
According to a criminal complaint:
On May 18, an investigator was assigned to look into an attempted purchase of a firearm at Dunham’s Sports, 5600 Durand Ave. The transaction was denied on May 14 and the buyer was prohibited from possessing a firearm.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office learned that the buyer was Wess, who has a Wisconsin criminal history with adjudicated convictions. On Aug. 24, 2015, Wess was convicted for possessing a dangerous weapon at school; on Sept. 2 that same year he was convicted of burglary with a dangerous weapon.
Surveillance footage showed Wess enter the store on May 10, arrive at the gun counter at about 7:49 p.m. and handle three firearms. He completed paperwork for the background check and wrote that he had never been convicted of a felony.
Wess was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
