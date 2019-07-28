RACINE — Midtown Market, a convenience store located at 1229 11th St., is not allowed to sell cigarettes and other tobacco products after Racine Police found that the business allegedly wasn’t licensed to sell them in the first place.
Its owner, Faiz Maurik, was also allegedly avoiding state taxes by obtaining “tobacco products through an illegitimate out-of-state source” before reselling them, according to court reports.
Maurik, 59, has already paid $1,158 in forfeitures and legal fees after pleading guilty to failure to keep records as a cigarette retailer and attempt to evade cigarette/tobacco tax.
On Tuesday, the Racine Public Safety and Licensing Committee was scheduled to go into closed session for a hearing regarding the offenses. But the committee was told that Maurik was out of the country and unable to attend, and thus the matter has been deferred until the next committee meeting.
Tobacco taxing
By reviewing Wisconsin Department of Revenue records, Racine Police concluded that Maurik “has never paid for any tobacco products excise taxes.”
Wisconsin’s excise tax is 12.6 cents per single cigarette, or $2.52 per 20 pack.
Sellers of cigarettes are required to keep purchase/sales receipts, so that Department of Revenue employees can verify compliance. Maurik allegedly didn’t have any such receipts.
By not being licensed to sell tobacco and by making the illegal purchases, Maurik allegedly broke both state law and local ordinance.
If the committee rules against Faiz, he won’t be allowed to apply for a new cigarette and tobacco license for another five years, in accordance with state law.
