RACINE — A Muskego business owner is facing charges after allegedly taking payment for roof work, but never beginning the work.
Gerald A. Klamrowski, 54, of Muskego, is charged with felony theft of movable property worth more than $10,000.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Feb. 26, Racine police began investigating a fraud complaint in which a Racine woman stated she hired Horizon Exteriors, a roofing company based in Muskego, to install a roof on her home. The business is owned by Klamrowski.
The woman sent a check in the amount of $10,726 to Horizon Exteriors near the end of July 2017. The check was cashed on Aug. 2, 2017. After leaving several messages, the woman said she heard nothing from the company.
The woman eventually drove to the business and saw the lights off and the doors were locked. She returned two days later and an employee eventually answered, stating he must have forgotten to call her.
She said she no longer wanted them to work on her roof, had lost all trust with the company and wanted her deposit back. She was told Klamrowski was the only one able to return her money.
The woman received an email from stating the money would be returned the week of Sept. 11, 2017. Klamrowski then called and asked if he could give her 10 percent off the project instead, which she refused. Klamrowski said he would schedule a time to deliver the check, but never did.
Klamrowski reportedly told an investigator acknowledging he needed to “pay people back,” but eventually stopped returning phone calls.
On Tuesday, Klamrowski appeared in court and was given a $1,000 signature bond, which he signed. He was not in custody, as of Tuesday afternoon.
An adjourned initial appearance is scheduled for Sept. 11 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
