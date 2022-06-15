 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Construction worker allegedly stole prescription drugs from Walgreens' drug drop-off box

CALEDONIA — A construction worker allegedly stole prescription drugs from a Walgreens prescription drug drop-off box he was repairing. 

Joshua Schumacher

Schumacher

Joshua Michael Schumacher, 44, of the 7600 block of 14th Avenue, Kenosha, was charged with a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs and two misdemeanor counts of possess/illegally obtained prescription in addition to misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and theft.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:09 p.m. on Monday, an officer was sent to Walgreens at 5005 Douglas Ave. for a theft. It was advised that three construction workers inside the store had been stealing from the prescription drop-off box.

Upon arrival, the officer confirmed the construction workers were still in the store.

A pharmacist said earlier in the day a customer witnessed one of the workers pocketing medication from the bin. The pharmacist then removed a bottle of Tramadol from the bin, printed a fake label indicating Oxycodone and placed it on the bottle before putting it back inside the bin.

Surveillance showed that, at 2:07 p.m., Schumacher was working inside of the bin. He then reaches back with his hand and placed something in his pocket.

A short time later, he goes into the stock room for a short time by himself before going back inside to work. He then left to meet another of the construction workers in the stock room before both walked toward the work truck.

One of the construction workers said the truck was a company vehicle and he began getting defensive about why officers wanted to search the truck. A search found:

  • Kratom in the center console
  • 19 Tramadol pills below the Kratom
  • THC wax in the passenger side door
  • 12 Tramadol pills in a small plastic bag
  • THC wax in a medical kit
  • A glass jar used to hold marijuana
  • Three Hydrocodone pills in Schumacher's cigarette box
  • THC paraphernalia in a small box

The other construction workers admitted to knowing about the THC wax and bottle Kratom. Schumacher was attributed with stealing the Oxycodone and Tramadol pills from Walgreens.

Schumacher had an adjourned initial court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday. 

