Construction employee allegedly stole over $6,600 worth of tools from work site in Racine County

RAYMOND — A construction employee allegedly stole over $6,600 worth of tools from a work site.

Eric M. Swenson, 41, of South Milwaukee, was charged with a felony count of burglary of a locked enclosed cargo portion of a truck or trailer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Aug. 9, a deputy was sent to the 1000 block of 76th Street for a reported burglary from a new home construction site. It was learned that tools were taken from a locked construction trailer that is kept at the job site.

Eric Swenson

Swenson

An employee said that Swenson and another man knew the combination for the locks and that Swenson did not appear for work on Aug. 5 or 6. The other man said that Swenson asked to borrow a tank of fuel from the job site on Aug. 4 because he did not believe he had enough fuel to make it home. He was seen with a fuel tank and a drill; neither were returned to the job site.

An investigator learned that Swenson pawned a corded saw and a Bosch Sawzall at a pawn shop.

These tools belonged to an employee, who gave the investigator a list of tools that were missing totaling $6,623.85. Items included saws, nail guns, drills, extension cords, air hoses and levels.

Video from the pawn shop showed Swenson pawning the items between Aug. 8-10. The investigator then obtained location data on Swenson’s phone and learned that his phone was at the job site after the workday when the tools were stolen.

Swenson was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

