Compost pile fire causes $5k in damage to Racine home
Compost pile fire causes $5k in damage to Racine home

RACINE — No injuries were reported in a fire that originated in a compost pile and migrated to a Racine home, causing an estimated $5,000 in damage. 

At 12:42 p.m. Monday, the Racine Fire Department responded to an exterior fire located in the rear of 352 Merrie Lane, according to a Racine Fire Department news release.

A resident at the address was burning a tree stump Sunday and placed what he thought were cool embers in a compost pile close to his house. The embers started the compost pile on fire, which transferred to an exterior wall of the home.

The fire caused around $5,000 in damage to the home. There were no injuries to report related to this incident.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

