Compost pile fire causes $5k in damage to Racine home

RACINE — No injuries were reported in a fire that originated in a compost pile and migrated to a Racine home, causing an estimated $5,000 in damage.
At 12:42 p.m. Monday, the Racine Fire Department responded to an exterior fire located in the rear of 352 Merrie Lane, according to a Racine Fire Department news release.
A resident at the address was burning a tree stump Sunday and placed what he thought were cool embers in a compost pile close to his house. The embers started the compost pile on fire, which transferred to an exterior wall of the home.
The fire caused around $5,000 in damage to the home. There were no injuries to report related to this incident.
