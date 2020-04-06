Compost pile fire causes $5k in damage to Racine home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — No injuries were reported in a fire that originated in a compost pile and migrated to a Racine home, causing an estimated $5,000 in damage.

At 12:42 p.m. Monday, the Racine Fire Department responded to an exterior fire located in the rear of 352 Merrie Lane, according to a Racine Fire Department news release.

A resident at the address was burning a tree stump Sunday and placed what he thought were cool embers in a compost pile close to his house. The embers started the compost pile on fire, which transferred to an exterior wall of the home.

The fire caused around $5,000 in damage to the home. There were no injuries to report related to this incident.

