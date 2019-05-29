{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The case against a Racine man charged with the Feb. 24 homicide of his infant son will continue, after his competency was restored in court on Tuesday. 

In March, a psychologist’s report found that 25-year-old Jeremy Marquez was incompetent, and therefore, not fit to stand trial. The report, however, did say it was likely that he would be competent in the future.

Marquez is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, possession of marijuana and bail jumping. 

During Tuesday's status conference, court records show that a second doctor spoke with Marquez and reported that he is now competent. The case is set to continue with a preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for June 5 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Infant's death

On the afternoon of Feb. 22, the 3-month-old infant’s mother left the child with Marquez at her home while she went to Kenosha to look at a vehicle to purchase. The mother said the child was alert and acting normally earlier that day, according to the criminal complaint. 

At approximately 2:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the residence after a 911 call. When they arrived, they found the infant lifeless and blue in Marquez’s arms. An officer grabbed the infant and began CPR. The child was transported to Children’s Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he died Feb. 24.

Marquez was confused and emotional when first-responders arrived. He told police that he fed the child two bottles, and the child vomited, with milk eventually coming out his mouth and nose while he was lying in his bassinet. Marquez said he then realized the baby was not breathing, and immediately called the child’s mother, who in turn called 911.

A physician from Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa reported a different story — that the infant’s injuries were “diagnostic for abusive head trauma to a reasonable degree of medical certainty.”

Police said the residence smelled of marijuana when they arrived, and the child’s mother told them she had previously caught Marquez smoking marijuana in her home when she was not there.

Marquez was previously convicted of possession of marijuana in 2015 and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2011.

