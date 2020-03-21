Competency of New Berlin man accused of Wind Lake homicide questioned

She reportedly ran away and called police, but heard several gunshots while she was talking on the phone. Hoffmann found her near where the argument occurred and allegedly began shooting at her. The girlfriend fled again.

A woman at the residence during the shooting said that she did not see the shooter, but discovered Bickler, shot, on the kitchen floor.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Hoffmann “aggressively” approached the residence in the 25700 block of West Loomis Road.

Hoffmann “smash(ed) into a vehicle that was parked in the driveway, firing multiple rounds into the home and then ultimately gaining forced entry into that home,” Schmaling previously told reporters. Hoffmann also is accused of firing more rounds at individuals in that residence and ultimately striking one of them multiple times, Schmaling said.

Deputies administered first aid and used multiple tourniquets before Wind Lake Fire Company medics transported Bickler to Ascension Southeast Wisconsin hospital in Franklin, where he was pronounced dead.

Other occupants in the residence escaped, except for a dog named Tucker, who was also reportedly shot and killed.