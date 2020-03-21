You are the owner of this article.
Competency of New Berlin man accused of Wind Lake homicide questioned
WIND LAKE HOMICIDE

Competency of New Berlin man accused of Wind Lake homicide questioned

Hoffmann in court

Troy Hoffmann, 40, prepares to appear before a court commissioner in January at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 730 Washington Ave. Hoffman's competency is being question after he reportedly shot and killed 42-year-old Chad Bicker and a dog on Dec. 26 in Wind Lake.

 RICARDO TORRES, Journal Times file photo

RACINE — Whether a New Berlin man was competent when he shot and killed 42-year-old Chad Bickler and a dog at Bickler’s home on Dec. 26 was the topic of discussion in court on Friday.

During a court appearance Troy Hoffmann’s attorney, Jonathan Carver Smith, asked that a competency evaluation be ordered for his client.

Hoffmann, 40, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon and felony mistreatment of animals.

A competency hearing has been scheduled for May 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

The background

Investigators say that Bickler was romantically interested in the same woman who was dating Hoffmann.

Hoffmann’s girlfriend told deputies that before the shooting, Hoffmann texted her saying he was on his way to Bickler’s residence and that he was going to kill him, the criminal complaint said.

The girlfriend went to Bickler’s house, and Hoffmann reportedly arrived at the same time. Hoffmann began arguing with his girlfriend, and the girlfriend saw that Hoffmann had a gun.

She reportedly ran away and called police, but heard several gunshots while she was talking on the phone. Hoffmann found her near where the argument occurred and allegedly began shooting at her. The girlfriend fled again.

A woman at the residence during the shooting said that she did not see the shooter, but discovered Bickler, shot, on the kitchen floor.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Hoffmann “aggressively” approached the residence in the 25700 block of West Loomis Road.

Hoffmann “smash(ed) into a vehicle that was parked in the driveway, firing multiple rounds into the home and then ultimately gaining forced entry into that home,” Schmaling previously told reporters. Hoffmann also is accused of firing more rounds at individuals in that residence and ultimately striking one of them multiple times, Schmaling said.

Deputies administered first aid and used multiple tourniquets before Wind Lake Fire Company medics transported Bickler to Ascension Southeast Wisconsin hospital in Franklin, where he was pronounced dead.

Other occupants in the residence escaped, except for a dog named Tucker, who was also reportedly shot and killed.

Hoffmannn reportedly fled the scene in a 2009 Toyota Sienna minivan. He surrendered to police on Dec. 27 in the Village of Hustisford in Dodge County.

At a Glance

Troy Hoffmann, 40, of New Berlin, is accused of shooting and killing Chad Bickler and a dog on Dec. 26 at Bickler's home in the 25000 block of West Loomis Road in Wind Lake.

