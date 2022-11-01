Competency hearing scheduled for accused cemetery shooter

RACINE — The case involving the man accused of opening fire on mourners at Graceland Cemetery has stalled as the defense seeks to have a competency evaluation of the alleged shooter.

Lamarion Blair, 19, is facing 23 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and a count of a prohibited person having a firearm, as party to a crime on all counts, as well as 25 counts of felony bail jumping.

The defendant was in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday for a scheduled preliminary hearing, which did not proceed.

Instead, a competency evaluation was scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 9.

To be competent to stand trial, a defendant must be able to understand the charges against him and be able to assist in his own defense.

Case history

The Racine Police Department responded to Graceland Cemetery on June 2 on the report of shots fired.

Footage released from cellphones showed mourners trying to protect themselves by hiding behind the coffin of their loved one.

Two people were shot in the barrage of bullets.

A 19-year-old was treated and released that day at Ascension All Saints Hospital. The 35-year-old’s injuries were more serious and required surgery, but she survived.

The funeral was for Da’Shontay King, the local man who was killed while running from police with a firearm in his hand on May 20.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators are speculating the shooting stems from a dispute between rival gangs.