 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Competency hearing scheduled for accused cemetery shooter

  • 0

RACINE — The case involving the man accused of opening fire on mourners at Graceland Cemetery has stalled as the defense seeks to have a competency evaluation of the alleged shooter.

Lamarion Blair, 19, is facing 23 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and a count of a prohibited person having a firearm, as party to a crime on all counts, as well as 25 counts of felony bail jumping.

The defendant was in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday for a scheduled preliminary hearing, which did not proceed.

Instead, a competency evaluation was scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 9.

To be competent to stand trial, a defendant must be able to understand the charges against him and be able to assist in his own defense.

Case history

People are also reading…

The Racine Police Department responded to Graceland Cemetery on June 2 on the report of shots fired.

Footage released from cellphones showed mourners trying to protect themselves by hiding behind the coffin of their loved one.

Two people were shot in the barrage of bullets.

A 19-year-old was treated and released that day at Ascension All Saints Hospital. The 35-year-old’s injuries were more serious and required surgery, but she survived.

The funeral was for Da’Shontay King, the local man who was killed while running from police with a firearm in his hand on May 20.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators are speculating the shooting stems from a dispute between rival gangs.

Lamarion D. Blair

Blair
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Migos rapper Takeoff killed in Texas shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News