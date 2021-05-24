Competency determination delayed for woman accused of allowing disabled son to die

RACINE — The woman charged with a felony for allegedly allowing her injured, disabled son to die on the floor after a fall has had her case delayed and the bond modified.
Cheryl Christensen, 61, was charged with negligently subjecting an at-risk individual to abuse-causing death in the November death of her son.
Christensen is additionally charged with misdemeanor resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
Jamie McClendon, the defendant’s attorney, argued successfully that she should be allowed to withdraw from the case due to conflicts with her client.
For her part, Christensen had been trying to get a new attorney since the preliminary hearing in February.
“She is not working for me — she’s working against me,” the defendant said of her attorney.
Judge Wynne Laufenberg ultimately allowed McClendon to withdraw from the case.
However, the judge also lectured the defendant on what she said could be described as harassing behavior.
“You’re facing a very serious charge here, Miss Christensen,” Laufenberg said, “so you have to learn to respect the boundaries that any attorney sets up for you, and those are reasonable expectations that you not engage in somewhat harassing behavior.”
The defendant said she would comply with the future attorney’s rules for communication.
The judge also modified the defendant’s bond, prohibiting her from having contact with her oldest daughter, a witness in the case, on a request from the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.
The judge also warned the defendant not to discuss the case with her two younger sons, who could also be potential witnesses.
Case history
Police responded to the 2600 block of West Crescent Street on Oct. 28 for a welfare check on the defendant’s 46-year-old son after other relatives became worried about his well-being and called authorities.
The man suffered from physical and brain injuries as a result of being hit by a car when he was 14 years old. Christensen served as his caregiver.
When police arrived at Christensen’s residence on Oct. 28, they found that she was attempting to barricade the door.
After gaining entrance to the residence, they found Christensen’s son dead on the floor of the bathroom, covered with a blanket.
The defendant later told police that her son had fallen out of bed several days prior. He was screaming in pain and she believed he had broken bones.
She could not get him back into his wheelchair, so she dragged him to the bathroom, and gave him pills to help ease the pain.
She told police that she provided the victim with water and juice for about four days before she claimed that he began refusing sustenance.
Christensen said that she did not call for help because she did not want her son to die in a hospital; she wanted him to die peacefully, she said.
Hearing
The defendant was in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday for her competency hearing.
However, the actual topic under discussion was the rocky attorney-client relationship.
For her part, McClendon took issue with Christensen’s method of relentless communication.
McClendon described just one incident to illustrate her point in which she sent a single text message to Christensen.
Christensen allegedly responded with 27 text messages in 15 minutes. Over the course of the day the count reached 70; at which point, McClendon said, she stopped counting.
That same day, an attorney from the State Office of the Public Defender called because Christensen also was repeatedly contacting their office, despite the fact she has been asked to stop contacting that office.
“I end up trying to manage communication with Miss Christensen,” McClendon said.
Christensen responded that what McClendon said was not true and it was why she “had to call the state on her to have her investigated.”
She broadly suggested her own attorney was trying to have her committed to the Winnebago Mental Health Institute, claiming it was McClendon’s name on the paperwork.
Christensen alleged that her attorney would not help her or explain the criminal court process.
“By not telling me how court works, she makes me look mental,” she said.
Prosecution’s response
Assistant District Attorney Barry J. Braatz objected to the delay associated with Christensen having a new attorney, which could take months.
He reiterated that the mental health professional who examined Christensen felt that inpatient treatment would be beneficial, and therefore should not be delayed.
Braatz also asked for a no-contact order, so that the defendant could have no contact with her children, who are expected to be witnesses at trial.
He alleged Christensen engaged in “harassing contact” with her children that was similar in description to that described by McClendon.
After some discussion, Laufenberg ruled the bond would be modified so that Christensen could have no contact with her eldest daughter, who is a witness, but could see the two younger sons, providing she did not discuss the case.