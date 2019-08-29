YORKVILLE — The owner of a trucking company is facing nearly $5,000 in fines after more than 20 violations were found after two traffic stops Thursday involving the same dump truck.
At 9:29 a.m. Thursday, a Racine County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area of Interstate 94 and the frontage roads when he observed a 1997 Mack dump truck being driven southbound on the west frontage road (Sylvania Avenue) near Highway C (Spring Street). The deputy, whom the Sheriff’s Office said is trained in basic truck law and is able to enforce weight violations and equipment violations, noted there was an inoperable tail lamp and the load of stone in the truck appeared to be overweight. Based on those observations, the deputy initiated a traffic stop.
During the investigation, the truck was moved to the nearby county highway building on Spring Street and was weighed. The deputy noted the steer axle was overweight by 760 pounds and a warning was given for this violation, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.
A member of the Wisconsin State Patrol truck enforcement unit responded to the garage and conducted a full inspection of the truck. During the inspection 20 total violations were found on the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Four of the violations were addressed with citations and the remaining were given repair warnings.
The major violations included, but were not limited to: brakes being out service; no working speedometer; defective brake tubing; no proof of annual inspection; and a malfunctioning steering system. As a result, the truck was placed out of service and the operator was told the truck would have to be towed due to its poor state of repair, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
At about 11:34 a.m., the same deputy who conducted the initial stop was patrolling in the same area when he saw the truck being driven away from the garage instead of being towed. The deputy again pulled over the truck and this time he found the truck was being operated by the owner of the company and not the original driver.
Citations were issued to the owner/operator for operating with a restricted license and for operating while out of service. The truck was then towed away from the scene by a local agency. The Sheriff’s Office reported that a total of $4981.30 in fines were issued to the company and its owner for the violations addressed with citations.
The Sheriff’s Office did not identify the company or its owner in the press release.
