RACINE — A string of tragedies in the past eight days has unfolded in Racine County, leaving the community mourning and coping with the aftermath.
Racine County dispatchers receive six to nine months of on-the-job training, but nothing could have prepared them for the events of this past week, said Jackie Bratz, Racine County Communications Center director.
“There is a lot of emotion that goes into our job, as much as you try to detach yourself from it,” Bratz said. “We are all empathetic, that’s why we got into the profession of helping people.”
Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne says that although the last week has been difficult, it is what everyone has signed up to do.
“It’s something that I recognize is part of the service that we provide to the community,” Payne said.
In a five-day stretch, four people lost their lives in tragic events in the county. “I have a shooting of an 18-year-old kid one day, then I have a shooting of an officer another day, and then I got a semi truck blazing on fire the next day, and you are like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ ” said Racine County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Anthony Balistreri, who runs the county’s chaplaincy program. “There’s a heaviness barreling through the community.”
The first of the four deaths was that of Tyrese West. At about 1:35 a.m. on June 15, West, 18, was fatally wounded in an officer-involved shooting in Mount Pleasant.
Bratz said that the incident was tense for dispatchers: “Your mind starts racing. You start playing it all over in your mind, over and over again.”
She said that on the evening of June 16, the dispatch team gathered to discuss West’s death. They discussed what everyone’s roles had been and talked about how bad they felt for West’s family.
“We wished things would have turned out different,” Bratz said.
Racine officer’s life lost
Two days after West’s death, on Monday night, dispatchers were then tasked with dealing with a shooting at about 9:40 p.m. at Teezers Bar and Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave.
That evening, Bratz said, was “extremely hard to process.” She said the situation was difficult because the dispatch center was getting information from the people there, but not a lot of descriptions.
“We need to know what happened so we can keep our first responders safe,” Bratz said. “You do develop a relationship with them.”
She said that hours after handling the situation, dispatchers learned that off-duty Racine Police officer John Hetland was the person who had died.
“It became very somber very quickly,” Bratz said. Hetland was fatally shot when attempting to stop an armed robbery in progress.
“It’s hard when you have personalities like John Hetland,” said Payne, a former police officer. “We worked together on the Police Department, and you got to step out and put your personal feelings aside and do what you have to professionally, and you’re still grieving but yet you still have a job to do.”
“There’s a grieving mom and dad there too,” Payne said when speaking of West’s death. “They’re just as sad as the people that lost the officer that died because that’s their son.”
Fiery I-94 crash
On Wednesday morning, there was yet another tragic and calamitous incident, a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 which killed two people. At a news conference that day, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling called the crash the worst accident with which he had been involved.
Bratz said that there is traffic footage that can be viewed at the dispatch center, and as they were watching footage of the crash, they were trying to prepare first responders for how bad the scene was.
“It didn’t even seem real,” Bratz said. “I give all my staff and the responders a lot of credit for what they did that day. It was like something we had never dealt with before.”
Bratz said that the dispatchers feel the same as everyone else.
“We are grieving with everyone in the community,” Bratz said. “It’s been a long week here in Racine County, but it’s very draining and hard to deal with. We are working together and dealing with it as best we can.”
Payne said: “I guess if you lose your empathy, I think you need to hang up this job and walk out the door.”
Unity and prayer
In the midst of the pain and anger around these events, the Racine Interfaith Coalition organized a Rally for Peace at Monument Square on Thursday so that people could gather and reflect on not just the events of the preceding days, but the increase in deadly violence throughout the spring. Religious leaders, community organizers and local politicians called for peace and justice before a crowd of more than 75 people.
“We must not let violence conquer us. We must not let candlelight vigils be the norm for senseless actions,” said Pastor Prentiss Robbins. “Our intentions must be to embrace one another with love as well as remember the loss. There is anger and hurt and rage that wants justice in this community.”
RIC Co-President Linda Boyle called on everyone to do one thing every week that helps the community, and then post photos about it on RIC’s Facebook page.
“It is time to take action,” said Boyle. “Don’t just go home or talk about this — find a place, a way in the community to make a difference.”
Balistreri, the chaplain, said that with the rise of social media, people are more aware of the things happening around them.
“The world is on display through media, through Facebook, through Instagram, there’s no secret,” Balistreri said. “There was always these things happening, but it’s coming to the forefront because of all of the outlets that we see now.”
Balistreri said what he believes will help make things better is unity and prayer.
“We have an amazing county,” Balistreri said. “I’m not quite sure that message is getting through ... We are praying for a turnaround.”
