Community conversations on policing dates announced

RACINE — Next week, the city has scheduled its first conversations with the community about policing and police reform.
“All over the world, we are seeing people speak out against police brutality and racism," Mayor Cory Mason stated in a press release. "People are rightfully asking, what should policing look like in our community? These tough conversations are long overdue and it is important that they happen in the City of Racine as well."
In response to the shooting of George Floyd, Mayor Cory Mason announced the creation of the Mayor's Task Force on Police Reforms, which, in partnership with Dr. Arletta Frazier and Kimberly Payne of Payne & Frazier Consultants, will conduct community conversations to gather feedback — positive and negative — about the Racine Police Department.
“The Racine Police Department has a long and important history of taking innovative approaches to policing that makes us different from many other police departments across the country and we are fortunate to have a very forward thinking Chief," Mason stated. "However, none of us are perfect and it is incumbent of us to engage our residents so that any reforms are significantly informed by the community.”
First sessions
On Tuesday, the city announced the first three dates, which will held virtually via the Zoom videoconferencing application:
- Monday, July 6 from 5-7 p.m.
- Friday, July 10 from 9-11 a.m.
- Monday, July 13 from 10 a.m.-Noon
These conversations are open to all city residents with the following requirements:
- The city asks that residents only sign up to participate in ONE conversation. Each of the conversations will have the same structure and facilitated discussion of the same questions.
- To meet the technical requirements of hosting virtual meetings, registration for each session is capped at 100 residents. All registrants beyond 100 will automatically be added to a waitlist and they will be notified if spots open up.
- Registration is required and can be completed online here: pandfconsultants.com/communityconversations
- Registered participants will get event reminders three days before the event and the day before the event.
“City leaders need to hear from our residents and let them drive the conversation," Mason stated. "I am asking residents to participate in these important discussion and to help lead this important work. Together we will build a stronger, more united City, that celebrates our diversity, and stands up to racism in all of its forms."
Participants can download the Zoom app from their smartphones app store to access the meeting from your smartphone, or it can be accessed from an internet browser on a laptop or desktop computer at zoom.us.
