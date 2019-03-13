RACINE — The Public Safety and Licensing Committee voted to amend the forfeiture for marijuana possession under 25 grams from the City Council-approved range of $1 to $75 to a flat $75 plus court costs.
City Attorney Scott Letteney presented the proposed ordinance to the committee at its meeting Tuesday. He explained that the marijuana directive the council approved last December, which directed Racine Police Department to issue citations for first-time possession offenses under 25 grams instead of state charges, was already in effect.
The proposed ordinance was an update to the existing marijuana ordinance and restructured the forfeiture for those citations to the range the council had approved. The current forfeiture is set at $1,000 plus court costs, which Letteny estimated to total about $1,300.
The proposed ordinance also sets the bond schedule at $75. That means when an officer writes a ticket, the dollar amount on that ticket would be $75 plus court costs.
Letteney explained that the range would only be applicable if someone appeared in court and would only be used by the municipal judge.
"The only time it could be less (than $75) is if they go to court and convince a judge that it should be less," Letteney told the committee.
Alderman Carrie Glenn of the 10th District took issue with the possibility that someone caught with 25 grams could be fined only $1. Alderman Steve Smetana of the 5th District suggested amending the ordinance so the violation only carries a flat forfeiture of $75.
Smetana and Glenn voted to send the amended ordinance to the City Council for approval. Alderman Maurice Horton of the 7th District voted against the amendment. Alderman Jeff Coe of the 1st District, who chairs the committee, did not vote, and 6th District Alderman Sandy Weidner was not present.
The amended ordinance is set to go before the City Council at its next meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 205.
The Racine county DA's Job is on the line...the council does NOT have that authority!! I guarantee that if the DA fails to straighten this bs out she will be OUT of a JOB!! It is a County vote not a city vote that elects her....
The city cannot order police officers NOT to enforce state law!! It is completely up to the discretion of the officer whether to write a ticket or take to jail!! a ticket does not show up on a criminal history so you will never know if someone has a prior ticket issued for the same offense...you will never know if it is a first , 2nd 3rd 4th offense at all...a Ticket is not recorded on you history... Where is our chief, where is the DA as the chief law officer telling ALL officers No official can lawfully tell a sworn police officer not to enforce state law!! What a absolute power grab...and unlawful direction!! shame on this city and Mason...they need to be slammed big time on this..
