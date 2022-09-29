RACINE — Kevin Dubiak, the owner of Doobie’s Beer Joint, located within Elmwood Plaza at 3701 Durand Ave., was before the Public Safety and Licensing Committee on Monday due to a formal expression of concern issued in the wake of a serious car crash involving a driver who had just left the bar.

Dustin C. Nelson, 20, was not served any alcohol because he claimed not to have his ID, but he did order a soda. He asked if he could stay at the bar while his friends finished their drinks and was allowed to do so, a violation of state law.

When the bartender was not looking, Nelson’s friend, who was 21 years old, gave him the alcohol she ordered, including two shots and a portion of her mixed drink.

After testimony, the committee members voted to “receive and file” the expression of concern on the condition Dubiak attend a Good Neighbor’s Meeting where he will meet with members of the Racine Police Department and the City Attorney’s Office.

If bar owners receive one or more formal expressions of concern within six months, or three within one year, the case is transferred to the City Attorney’s Office for further disciplinary proceedings, including the potential suspension/revocation of the bar owner’s license.

Crash

The RPD was dispatched to an area near the intersection of Durand Avenue and Kentucky Street on July 19 at about 9:30 p.m. on the report of a three-vehicle crash.

The allegations are that Nelson left Doobie’s parking lot driving the wrong way on Durand Avenue (Highway 11) with his headlights off, causing a head-on collision with a vehicle being driven by Eric Ellis.

A third vehicle, unable to avoid the crash, also struck Ellis’s vehicle. That driver was reportedly not injured. Two other vehicles were able to swerve out of the way.

Nelson and the 29-year-old passenger were seriously injured in the crash and had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Racine Fire Department.

According to a statement released by the RPD, Nelson remained unconscious throughout the extrication and was later airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Ellis previously testified to the committee, telling them he wanted to see Doobie’s get more than a slap on the wrist, “Because I could be dead.”

Video

During the hearing, a patron who was at Doobie’s that night testified to the efforts she and her husband made to persuade Nelson not to drive due to his intoxicated state.

Dubiak expressed his opinion that Nelson did not get intoxicated at his bar, telling the committee, “They were doing a lot of something and they were doing it before they walked into my establishment.”

Traffic Investigator Kellen Gullifor was part of the crash investigation team, and he testified to the PS&L Committee on Monday.

He was able to bring clarity to several outstanding issues, such as how much Nelson had to drink while at the bar and how long he was there by reviewing video from inside the bar for the night in question.

Nelson and his female companion entered the bar at 7:38 p.m.

It was a Tuesday evening, not a busy weekend, so no one was posted at the door checking IDs nor were there any off-duty police officers working as security.

The video evidence showed Nelson’s female companion ordering drinks, the drinks being placed in front of her, and Nelson helping himself to the drinks when the bartender was presumably not looking, which included two shots of whiskey. He also drank from his friend’s mixed drink, which was reportedly “Jack and Coke.” The female friend also poured a portion of her drink into Nelson’s cup.

At 8:03 p.m., Nelson and the woman left with their drinks to go sit in a car in the parking lot. Fifteen minutes later, at approximately 8:18 p.m., both re-entered the bar and stayed until 8:50 p.m.

The officer indicated Nelson’s behavior had started to be noticeable and he was kicked out of the establishment by the bartender.

Citations

Officer Gullifor clarified the citations that were issued following the investigation.

Dubiak was cited for allowing an underage person on the premises, and the bartender was cited for having an expired operator’s license.

The female who was with Nelson was cited for providing alcohol to an underage person.

While there were allegations of drug use by Nelson prior to the crash, Gullifor said there was a backlog with the lab and those results might not be known for up to ten months after the alcohol results. The alcohol results from blood tests might take three months or more.