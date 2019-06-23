On June 17, 2019, the City of Racine suffered a significant loss in the line of duty death of veteran Racine Police Department Officer John Hetland. While our personal and professional loss is traumatic, on this tragic occasion, two children lost a beloved and dedicated father, parents lost a model son, and siblings lost a close brother. Extended family members lost a confidant, advisor and friend, and members of the law enforcement community lost a trusted leader who was loved, admired and respected by all. Tributes that have poured in from many in the community echo these sentiments, as Officer Hetland touched many lives in a positive manner.
As our community mourns and copes with this senseless crime, it is important that we pause to reflect on the life, legacy and sacrifice of Officer Hetland. On the date of his most recent and final heroic act, Officer Hetland essentially did what he has done throughout his entire 24 year career, he stood up for others, protecting life and property in the process. Throughout his distinguished and award-filled career, Officer Hetland responded to thousands of calls for service where his very life, and the lives of his co-workers were literally on the line. From being present to offer conflict resolution advice to citizens as a savvy veteran officer, to working strategically to dismantle dangerous drug trafficking operations and gang networks as a member of the Greater Racine FBI Gang Task Force, Officer Hetland made a difference every day he showed up for work. This was also the case on Monday, June 17, 2019.
Beyond his dedication to duty and demonstrated concern for the citizens of our community, as a trusted union leader, Officer Hetland regularly placed the concerns and priorities of co-workers ahead of his own needs. In speaking with close family members, it was not uncommon for fishing trips and other family gatherings to be interrupted by phone calls and text messages from those who regularly sought Officer Hetland’s counsel, wisdom and leadership. This would be noteworthy if limited to matters of local interest; however, through his service on the Wisconsin Professional Police Association Board over the years, Officer Hetland was known and respected by many throughout the state. His influence and positive impact on the broader law enforcement community cannot be overstated. Through his selflessness and ultimate sacrifice in defense of others, Officer Hetland will now be recognized and honored on a national level.
While many are aware of the various war memorials our nation has erected to honor those who sacrificed their lives in defense of our individual freedoms, not as well known to the general public is the existence of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial located in Washington, DC. This Plaza features the names of over 21,000 officers who, like Officer Hetland, made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Prior to our profound loss last week, 54 line of duty deaths occurred this year. Since Monday, three additional line of duty deaths occurred in our nation, for a total of 58 deaths this year to date. Last year, 163 members made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. For additional details on the heroic acts of Officer Hetland’s colleagues, please visit the Officer Down Memorial Page at ODMP.com.
As we prepare to celebrate the life and legacy of Officer John Hetland, we do so with the solemn and sober realization that we can never pay John back for his ultimate sacrifice. There is, however, a way that we may all honor his sacrifice, paying his legacy forward. Officer Hetland was a trusted leader and a problem-solver. Through our commitment to come together as a community, collectively working to solve problems through mutual respect and earnest dialogue, we will then honor Officer Hetland’s sacrifice through emulating his selflessness, carrying his spirit forward in the process.
Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends. Rest well my friend. Your brothers and sisters in law will continue the watch from here.
Chief...those are your finest words at a time of shock, memories, laughs, pains and heavy hearts...Knowing that yes, the Watch much go on...and it goes on without one of the best of that watch.. and family man and friend...and that laugh who can ever forget that laugh!!
