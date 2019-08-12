TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Emergency personnel responded Monday afternoon to an apparent collision on Browns Lake between a speed boat and a personal watercraft, a Yamaha WaveRunner.
According to initial scanner reports at approximately 2 p.m., two people were in the water following a collision on the lake about 100 feet from shore, and one of them was unconscious. Very soon after that dispatch report, another indicated that the unconscious person had been pulled out and was being taken to shore at Fischer Park.
About 30 minutes after the initial report, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling confirmed there had been an accident and that at least one person was being transported by ambulance with injuries. The injuries were unknown early on but were believed to be serious, Schmaling said.
At the scene, Scott Wingreen, assistant chief for the Town of Burlington Fire Department, said the personal watercraft was pulling some inner-tube riders when it collided with a speed boat that appeared to be about 12 to 14 feet long. That resulted in one person being in the water, unresponsive, for about five minutes, he was told.
Wingreen said another boater coming by saw the unresponsive male, pulled him out of the water and took him back to the beach. He was transported for medical treatment by Burlington Rescue Squad crews.
Emergency personnel made sure everyone was accounted for and out of the water, Wingreen said.
Damage could be seen to the speed boat's port, or left, side near the front.
Schmaling said the county dive team was immediately called out, but that was canceled because the victim had already been removed from the water.
