Coffee with a Cop

Coffee with a Cop is scheduled from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at McDonald's, 6630 Washington Ave

MOUNT PLEASANT — Want to connect with local law enforcement while enjoying a free cup of coffee? Coffee with a Cop is scheduled from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the McDonald's at 6630 Washington Ave.

Attendees can discuss community issues and drink coffee with Mount Pleasant's new police chief, Matthew Soens. 

For more information, contact C.O.P Officer Frank Jaramillo at fjaramillo@mtpleasantwi.gov or call 262-664-7943. 

