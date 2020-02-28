You are the owner of this article.
Cocaine, marijuana reportedly found inside diaper bag near unbuckled toddler
RCSO arrest

The Racine County Sheriff's Office confiscated 117.7 grams of cocaine, 145.5 grams of marijuana equally separated in four plastic baggies, one package of marijuana edibles and $535 that were inside a diaper bag, after they stopped a vehicle in Racine early Friday. 

 Submitted photo

RACINE — A man and woman were arrested Friday after cocaine and marijuana were found in a diaper bag sitting next to unbuckled toddler in a  car seat that was not connected to the vehicle's seat.

At 1:39 a.m., a Racine County Sheriff's Office K-9 handler stopped a vehicle on Ohio Street at Republic Avenue, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release. 

The deputy conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found 117.7 grams of cocaine, 145.5 grams of marijuana equally separated in four plastic baggies, one package of marijuana edibles and $535.

The cocaine and marijuana were found inside a toddler’s diaper bag backpack which was sitting to a 2-year-old child who was sitting in an unbuckled car seat not secured to the vehicle’s seat.

The vehicle's driver, 27-year-old Veronica Taylor of Racine, was arrested on charges of neglecting a child, possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to deliver and keeping or maintaining a drug trafficking place. She was also cited for multiple traffic-related violations, including child restraint device violations.

A vehicle passenger, 29-year-old Andrew Crutcher of Kenosha, was arrested on charges of neglecting a child, possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to deliver and keeping or maintaining a drug trafficking place, as well as probation violations in Wisconsin and Illinois. He also has a contempt warrant out of Kenosha County. 

Veronica Taylor

