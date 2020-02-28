Cocaine, marijuana reportedly found inside diaper bag near unbuckled toddler

RACINE — A man and woman were arrested Friday after cocaine and marijuana were found in a diaper bag sitting next to unbuckled toddler in a car seat that was not connected to the vehicle's seat.
At 1:39 a.m., a Racine County Sheriff's Office K-9 handler stopped a vehicle on Ohio Street at Republic Avenue, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.
The deputy conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found 117.7 grams of cocaine, 145.5 grams of marijuana equally separated in four plastic baggies, one package of marijuana edibles and $535.
The cocaine and marijuana were found inside a toddler’s diaper bag backpack which was sitting to a 2-year-old child who was sitting in an unbuckled car seat not secured to the vehicle’s seat.
The vehicle's driver, 27-year-old Veronica Taylor of Racine, was arrested on charges of neglecting a child, possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to deliver and keeping or maintaining a drug trafficking place. She was also cited for multiple traffic-related violations, including child restraint device violations.
A vehicle passenger, 29-year-old Andrew Crutcher of Kenosha, was arrested on charges of neglecting a child, possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to deliver and keeping or maintaining a drug trafficking place, as well as probation violations in Wisconsin and Illinois. He also has a contempt warrant out of Kenosha County.
Today's mugshots: Feb. 27
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Patrick D Bills
Patrick D Bills, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Terrence Q Buford
Terrence Q Buford, 3300 block of 9th Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), delivery of MDMA (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.
Jamie Coss
Jamie (aka Lust) Coss, 8400 block of Horizon Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Sara R Earvin
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sara R Earvin, 4400 block of 19th Avenue, Kenosha, imitation of controlled substance.
Trevon L Green
Trevon L Green, Chicago, Illinois, uttering a forgery.
Vaughn T Hess
Vaughn T Hess, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Ted D Kilpin
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ted D Kilpin, East Troy, Wisconsin, theft (business setting between $5,000-$10,000).
Thomas P McCray
Thomas P McCray, 2400 block of Illinois Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Heather Marie Renner
Heather Marie Renner, 200 block of Schemmer Street, Burlington, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), delivery of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).
Alexis L Wood
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alexis L Wood, 1400 block of Fox Tail Drive, Mount Pleasant, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Charles Lamont Anderson
Charles Lamont Anderson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Reginald Harris
Reginald Harris, 1000 block of College Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ketrell M Martin
Ketrell (aka Marvell Marvell Key) M Martin, 3000 block Gillen Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, resist officer (failure to stop vehicle).
Kasey C Schanen
Kasey C Schanen, Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Pamela A Vaughn
Pamela A Vaughn, Madison, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kenya L White
Kenya L White, 15000 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, possession of THC.