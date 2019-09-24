RACINE COUNTY — A Chicago man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly hid cocaine and marijuana inside a breast pump.
At 1:41 a.m. Tuesday, a Racine County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant monitoring traffic in the Interstate 94 corridor saw a vehicle exit the Interstate at Highway G, stop in the lane of traffic and turn on hazard lights, according to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The driver was seen reportedly stumbling out of the car and looking at his front driver side tire. The Sheriff’s Office lieutenant said that the driver appeared to be impaired and said the cabin of the vehicle smelled like marijuana.
According to the Sheriff’s Office: The driver — Carlos Frias of Chicago — reportedly failed a field sobriety tests and was taken into custody under suspicion of operating a vehicle while impaired.
A search of vehicle reportedly turned up 33.4 grams of cocaine, 20.8 grams of marijuana, $9,666 in cash, digital scales and multiple marijuana vape pens. The cash, as well as portions of the cocaine and marijuana, were found inside a diaper bag in the vehicle, with the cocaine concealed in a breast milk pump.
Frias was initially held in the Racine County Jail, but was not reported in custody as of Tuesday, according to online jail records. Charges of operating while intoxication, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and keeping a drug house/vehicle have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for consideration.
