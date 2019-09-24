{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — A Chicago man who arrested Tuesday after he allegedly hid cocaine and marijuana inside a breast pump. 

At 1:41 a.m. Tuesday, a Racine County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant monitoring traffic in the Interstate 94 corridor saw a vehicle exit the interstate at Highway G, stop in the lane of traffic and turn on hazard lights, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.

Drugs found

The Sheriff's Office provides a photo of all the items found in the vehicle of Carlos Frias early Tuesday. Among the items were 33.4 grams of cocaine, 20.8 grams of marijuana, $9,666 in cash, digital scales and multiple marijuana vape pens. Cocaine and marijuana were allegedly found inside a breast pump inside a diaper bag.

The driver was seen reportedly stumbling out of the car and looking at his front driver side tire. The Sheriff's Office lieutenant said that the driver appeared to be impaired and said the cabin of the vehicle smelled like marijuana.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

The driver — Carlos Frias of Chicago — failed a field sobriety tests and was taken into custody under suspicion of operating while impaired.

A search of vehicle turned up 33.4 grams of cocaine, 20.8 grams of marijuana, $9,666 in cash, digital scales and multiple marijuana vape pens. The cash, as well as portions of the cocaine and marijuana, were found inside a diaper bag in the vehicle, with the cocaine concealed in a breast milk pump.

Frias is being held in the Racine County Jail. Charges of operating while intoxication, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and keeping a drug house/vehicle have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office. 

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments