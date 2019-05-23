MOUNT PLEASANT — Two men were taken into custody within hours of one another in Mount Pleasant, after police reportedly found cocaine and marijuana in their vehicles.
At 11:02 p.m. Wednesday, a Mount Pleasant officer on patrol saw a vehicle driving 54 mph in a 35 mph zone on Braun Road near Highway 31, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release.
The officer stopped the vehicle and noticed signs of impairment in the driver, 55-year-old Todd C. Gurtowski of Kenosha. Officers conducted an OWI investigation and administered field sobriety tests. Gurtowski failed and was taken into custody, police said.
Police learned that Gurtowski had a revoked license and was required to have an ignition interlock device installed. During a search of the vehicle, 0.5g of cocaine were also found.
Gurtowski is being held at the Racine County Jail, pending charges of operating while intoxicated, his fourth, possession of cocaine, operating while revoked and failure to install an interlock device. He was also cited for speeding.
Second OWI
At 1:28 a.m. Thursday, a Mount Pleasant officer saw a vehicle with no tail lights traveling south on Highway 31. The officer eventually stopped the vehicle in Kenosha County near Highway JR.
As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver, Denton Z. Thomas, 24, of Waukegan, Ill., appeared high and the vehicle smelled like marijuana. Thomas said that he was driving to Kenosha from Waukegan.
Thomas was taken into custody at the scene for possession with intent to deliver marijuana. He was then taken to the hospital for field sobriety tests, which police say Thomas failed. A search warrant was then obtained to draw his blood.
Thomas is being held at the Racine County Jail pending charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while intoxication, operating without a tail light, open intoxicants and no insurance.
All charges in the cases have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.
Today's mugshots: May 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Roosevelt Allen
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Roosevelt Allen, Irma, burglary, theft, criminal damage to property.
Catrina M. Bell
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Catrina M. Bell, 4500 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Joseph Davis
Joseph Davis, Mount Pleasant, financial transaction card (fraudulent use greater than $10,000), felony personal identity theft, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Trinity M. Jones
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Trinity M. Jones, 1300 block of Erie Street, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Leonard Ray Ledoux
Leonard Ray Ledoux, 5100 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, theft, misdemeanor battery.
Joe Mendoza
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Joe Mendoza, 1600 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, felony personal identity theft.
Yolanda S. Williams
Yolanda S. Williams, 1800 block of Mead Street, Racine, intentionally abuse resident, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Bianca Lattice Wilson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Bianca Lattice Wilson, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, receiving stolen property (between $5,000 and $10,000).
Edgar Gabriel Armendariz
Edgar Gabriel Armendariz, 1300 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Michael G. Ashford
Michael G. Ashford, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer.
Kent L. Burns Jr.
Kent L. Burns Jr., 2200 block of William Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Capriella L. Davis
Capriella L. Davis, 1800 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Victoria E. Rash
Victoria E. Rash, Burlington, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Efrain De Jesus Rivera
Efrain De Jesus Rivera, 200 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.