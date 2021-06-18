Cocaine, LSD and meth allegedly found in car of Racine man accused of being a drug dealer

RACINE — A Racine man accused of being a drug dealer allegedly had cocaine, LSD and meth in his car after he fled from a traffic stop this week.

Adrian G. Diaz, 28, of the 1200 block of Virginia Street, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver between 5-15 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver less than or equal to 1 gram of LSD, and attempting to flee or elude an officer. He also faces misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an officer was monitoring traffic on Hoffert Drive near North Beach when she saw a traffic violation occur and learned that the driver, Diaz, had warrants for his arrest. The car began to drive at a high rate of speed while the officer tried to conduct a stop. The car eventually came to a stop at the 1600 block of St. Clair Street, and Diaz fled from the car.