RACINE — A man was arrested Friday after police reported finding drugs in his car while an infant was in the backseat. The man also allegedly had cocaine, a gun and ammunition hidden inside a diaper bag.
Kevin B. Hatley, 33, of the 600 block of Ninth Street, has been charged with possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana — all felonies — as well as misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, bail jumping and operating without a license.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Racine Police Department officer stopped Hatley on Friday as he drove near the intersection of 10th Street and Center Street. An infant child was reportedly in the backseat.
Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer reported smelling marijuana and seeing a bag of pills on the floor of the car. The bag was later found to contain four amphetamine pills, a controlled substance.
After searching the vehicle, police reported finding 25.4 grams of marijuana in the center console.
In the backseat, officers said that they found a backpack filled with baby care materials, including diapers, baby formula and milk bottles. Also in the backpack, police found four rocks of cocaine — which weighed 5.9 grams combined — and a loaded handgun with an additional 10 rounds of .40 ammunition.
Previous convictions
Hatley was convicted in Cook County, Illinois of felony drug possession in July 2011 and felony possession of dangerous drugs in November 2005, according to police. He has never been convicted of a crime in Wisconsin, according to online court records.
However, court records do show that charges were filed against Hatley in Racine County on Aug. 13 for battery and disorderly conduct, both of which included domestic abuse assessments. That case remains open. A status conference in that case is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
A preliminary hearing for Hatley’s new charges is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 31 at the Law Enforcement Center.
