Coalition gathers on Villa Street for vigil after 11th violent killing of 2019

RACINE — For the 11th time this year, the Racine Interfaith Coalition gathered for a vigil to call for healing in the city on Sunday night after yet another violent death.

“This (number of killings) is high,” said RIC Co-president Linda Boyle.

The latest killing was the Dec. 6 shooting of Victor Perez, 45, in the 1800 block of Villa Street. Angela Scheit, 38, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly shooting Perez. She told investigators Perez was a domestic abuser and that she “had no choice” but to kill him, according to a criminal complaint.

“Our community needs to come together, not only to talk to each other — to find ways not only to stop things like this, but to heal together also,” Boyle said.

About 20 people gathered at the vigil, which took place in front of the apartment where Perez was killed. Just one man said he knew Perez; the man said he worked with Perez for “a few months” and that Perez was “a good friend to me.”

RIC Co-president Tammy Hayward said she met with Perez’s two sisters, who are from out of state. They returned home and were not at the vigil.