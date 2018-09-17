KENOSHA — Jamari Cook was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison for his role in the 2017 death of Olivia Mackay.
Cook, 18, of Kenosha pleaded guilty on July 30 to two felony counts of hiding a corpse and taking and driving a vehicle without consent, as a party to a crime.
On Monday, Cook was sentenced to nine years in Wisconsin state prison, followed by eight years extended supervision. He will receive credit for the 411 days he has already served, online records show.
Cook was one of two young men charged in the death of 17-year-old MacKay.
In June, a Kenosha County jury found Cook’s co-defendant, 20-year-old Daniel J. Tate, guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse and taking and driving a vehicle without consent. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in August.
2017 strangling
According to Cook’s criminal complaint, Cook told police that on July 23, 2017, Tate arranged for Mackay to pick him up at a house.
Cook said the three were on the beach near the Pennoyer Park bandshell on Kenosha’s north side, when he saw Mackay and Tate hugging and decided to give them space.
After getting about 5 or 10 feet away, Cook said he saw Tate behind Mackay, choking her. He also said Tate held Mackay’s face down in the water.
Cook said Tate took an item similar to an apron he found on the beach and wrapped it around Mackay’s neck. Tate then allegedly dragged Mackay’s body back to her car, where Tate asked Cook for help lifting her into the trunk of her car.
The two drove to Mount Pleasant, where they stopped and Tate pulled two garbage bags out of his red backpack and allegedly put one of the garbage bags around Mackay’s feet and one around her head.
They then carried Mackay’s body to an area with weeds and bushes and laid her on her back under the bushes, where they thought no one would find her.
Mackay’s body was found on July 25, 2017, in the 11000 block of Louis Sorenson Road, south of Highway 20 and north of Highway 11. Police reported that when her body was discovered, there appeared to be a large amount of sand on her upper torso and caught within her tank top.
An autopsy conducted on July 25, found Mackay’s cause of death to be strangulation.