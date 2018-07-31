KENOSHA — Jamari Cook, the co-defendant in the 2017 homicide of Olivia Mackay, has pleaded guilty to hiding a corpse and taking a vehicle without consent as a party to a crime.
Mackay, 17, of Kenosha, was found dead July 24, 2017, along rural Louis Sorenson Road in Mount Pleasant. In June, Daniel Tate, 20, of the 6600 block of 24th Avenue, Kenosha was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for the strangling death of Mackay.
Tate used an online dating app to lure Mackay on a date. Then Tate reportedly strangled Mackay while on the beach at Pennoyer Park in Kenosha. Tate reportedly killed MacKay for her car, which he later unsuccessfully tried to sell.
Cook, 18, of the 2300 block of 55th Street in Kenosha, and who was in court Monday, was reportedly with Tate when he strangled her and helped dispose of her body after her death. During Tate's trial, Cook testified that he didn't do anything to stop Tate from killing Mackay because he was in shock and confused.
Cook’s sentencing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Tate’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 20, also in Kenosha County Circuit Court.