RACINE COUNTY — Racine County Circuit Court is seeing an alarming increase in the number of court attorney appointments.
Since the year began, Samuel Christensen, the clerk of Racine County Circuit Courts, said the county has appointed 37 attorneys to felony cases as of Thursday. Last year at this time, they had only appointed five. During 2018, they appointed a total of 137 attorneys to felony cases.
Those numbers only include appointments for felony cases, and don’t include misdemeanor, traffic and juvenile case appointments.
“The sheer volume of appointments we are seeing weekly is getting a bit out of control,” Christensen said.
Shortage increasing
Racine County’s Public Defender’s Office typically represents those who cannot afford to hire an attorney, but sometimes a case must be referred to an outside attorney due to staff shortages and conflicts of interest.
In those cases, the Public Defender’s Office seeks out a private attorney to take on the case. Unfortunately, attorneys from Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties willing to accept these cases are becoming more difficult to find.
Christensen said the problem is from both a shortage of criminal attorneys in the area and low reimbursement rate for private bar attorneys accepting public defender cases at the current rate of $40 an hour. The rate was set in 1995 and is the lowest in the nation.
If the Public Defender’s Office cannot find an attorney to take the case, the county court is asked to assign the case.
Instead of the $40 rate, the county pays $70 an hour, a rate set by the Supreme Court of Wisconsin. While defendants are required to make a payment for these services, it is often not as much as the actual cost to the county.
Vos: Reforms are needed
The solution, Christensen said, might be found in this week’s proposal by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who called for a criminal justice reform package to be included in Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposal.
The proposed reforms include funding for new assistant district attorney positions, increased pay for ADAs and state public defenders and an increased private bar rate for county court and public defender appointments.
Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson and the State Public Defender’s Office showed support for the measure.
“Raises for prosecutors, public defenders and private bar attorneys are long overdue,” Hanson said. “Turnover due to inadequate pay has been a problem for state-employed attorneys, ADAs and staff public defenders for many years.”
At a press conference Monday in Madison, State Public Defender Kelli Thompson praised the inclusion of the public defender items in the bill.
“The two public defender items included — raising the private bar rate, and pay progression for our staff attorneys — are of extreme importance to our justice system,” Thompson said. “Increasing the private bar rate, providing pay progression and making all of these other important investments a stated priority will enable all of us in the criminal justice system to work together to protect Wisconsin’s communities and guarantee the constitutional rights of individuals.”
“Raises for prosecutors, public defenders and private bar attorneys are long overdue. Turnover due to inadequate pay has been a problem for state-employed attorneys, ADAs and staff public defenders for many years.” <&textAlign: right>Tricia Hanson, Racine County District Attorney
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Give them the same pay raises as everyone else under ACT 10. Bend over!
Crime is going UP...Racine is a hole and a cesspool for thugs, gangs, and DRUGs ...drug dealing is big in Racine and if they do not Give out huge long sentences It does not stop! This city and it's dumb judges have Never used the 3 strikes and YOU ARE OUT law...repeat after repeat offenders are caught and just keep committing crimes..And you cannot give out plea deals to drug dealers at all...especially with guns involved!! With the new laws now the records of COUNTS and offenses is needed as that determines all these new evaluations on releases from prison!! So do not Make felonies a misdemeanor...DO NOT LOWER THE CHARGES!!! these thugs must be charges with ALL charges that can be posted ... OUR DA's must be diligent and run a TIGHT ship and make sure plea deals are rarely ever used especially in felonies..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.