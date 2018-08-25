RACINE — Racine County Clerk of Circuit Court Samuel Christensen has been appointed to serve on the Committee to Improve Interpreting and Translation in the Wisconsin Courts.
Christensen was appointed to the committee on Aug. 17 by the director of state courts to fill the role vacated by former Walworth County Clerk Sheila Reiff, according to a Racine County news release. Reiff was appointed as the Clerk of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals in January.
The committee is charged with making recommendations to improve the quality and availability of court interpreters in Wisconsin’s state and municipal courts.
“I’m honored to be appointed on this committee,” Christensen said. “We’re doing some creative things in the Racine County courts to be able to provide access to quality interpreters in an efficient and cost-effective manner. It’s really great to be recognized for that.”
Christensen says he has been involved with recruiting and scheduling interpreters since he began with the courts 16 years ago.
“Interpreting is really more than just repeating what someone said. It requires a specialized skill set,” Christensen said. “Sometimes it’s difficult to find a qualified interpreter to meet our needs. To find them requires us to think outside the box.”
As clerk of court, Christensen says he is committed to providing equal access to court programs consistent with the Americans with Disabilities Act and state and federal laws.
“Regardless of the language you speak, individuals have the right to equal access to justice. I can’t emphasize enough how important it is for individuals to understand what is happening in court,” Christensen said. “At the same time, we need to provide that access in a manner that is smart and fiscally responsible.”
This is a English speaking first country!! That should be the required standard! More money spent for illegal aliens and those not assimilating as they are suppose to..But they sure know how to commit crimes and get into the system!!
