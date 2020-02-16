Claims of harassment within Caledonia P.D. are not new

CALEDONIA — The suspension and retirement of Capt. Brian Wall was the most notable change to come out of 2019’s internal investigation of harassment within the Caledonia Police Department.
But Wall was not the only officer who was accused of contributing to a negative work environment, according to a nearly 200-page report obtained by The Journal Times via open records request.
Multiple officers allegedly participated in aged-based discrimination of a single individual on the Police Department, an internal investigation of the department revealed. And it is not the first time age discrimination has been alleged within the department.
In addition to ageism, allegations of homophobia and sexual harassment continued unchecked by supervisors within the department and were committed by supervisors themselves.
Some officers said they weren’t bothered by the comments. Others, upon being interviewed by Police Chief Daniel Reilly and village human resources staff, said that sometimes the discussions made them “uncomfortable,” although they felt afraid to speak out for fear of retribution.
Resulting punishments
Among the actions detailed in the investigation were that members of the department created a phony “Silver Alert” to mock their fellow officer’s age. They also would allegedly tease him by asking if the officer needed help with tasks he was capable of completing.
One lieutenant allegedly called the officer “useless” in front of other officers.
Because of the alleged harassment, the officer ended up quitting the department’s honor guard, citing the “scrutinizing” of the lieutenant.
That lieutenant later said that he had “done nothing to stop” the “harassment type events” that occurred within the department’s ranks, according to the report.
Past issues
In 2014, former Caledonia Sgt. Robert Kittel filed a complaint with Department of Workforce Development’s Equal Rights Division. The complaint stated that Kittel was discriminated against for not choosing to retire at age 53.
You have free articles remaining.
That decision resulted in the creation of a “harassing and hostile work environment,” the complaint stated “… causing him severe stress that resulted in physician-documented physical and emotional complications.” The complaint also said that there was a “bullying culture” within the department.
During that time, Kittel claimed to have been demoted as a direct result of choosing not to retire — he had just received a positive review, but was moved from working first-shift to working second and third shifts.
Kittel eventually retired, saying his choice was a direct result of that negative work environment.
The Caledonia Village Board agreed to a confidential settlement with Kittel. However, the discrimination suit was dismissed by the state.
‘It’s part of that culture’
When asked if, “it is a appropriate for a captain to engage in the type of conduct that has been described ... that you allegedly engaged in?” Wall replied, “probably not.”
Wall replied in the third person saying: “These types of comments have gone on for 30 years and it has been accepted. Captain Wall would like to apologize for comments he made and going forward it will not happen again.”
Wall said that his actions and the actions of others within the department “probably” violated the village’s harassment policies, “but in context” should just be considered “bantering between employees,” according to the report.
These kind of comments, along with other “off color” and seemingly rude jokes are common within American police departments, according to Johnny Nhan, an associate professor at Texas Christian University who researches police culture.
“They develop dark senses of humor,” he said, because too many officers don’t have appropriate “avenues to de-stress.”
Because of the “macho” nature and history of the occupation, police officers rarely seek out mental health help on their own, redoubling the sometimes negative mental downside of being a police officer, which often “manifests in inappropriate jokes or alcohol and drug abuse,” Nhan said.
One of the ways Wall bonded with other men was through alcohol, namely bourbon, according to the internal investigation.
Homophobic statements, slurs and insults are common in police forces worldwide, according to Nhan.
“I would call it a hyper-masculine subculture,” he said, one that often shares messages that “you should be heterosexual.”
“It’s part of that culture,” Nhan continued. “It’s not new.”