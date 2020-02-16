Claims of harassment within Caledonia P.D. are not new

CALEDONIA — The suspension and retirement of Capt. Brian Wall was the most notable change to come out of 2019’s internal investigation of harassment within the Caledonia Police Department.

But Wall was not the only officer who was accused of contributing to a negative work environment, according to a nearly 200-page report obtained by The Journal Times via open records request.

Multiple officers allegedly participated in aged-based discrimination of a single individual on the Police Department, an internal investigation of the department revealed. And it is not the first time age discrimination has been alleged within the department.

In addition to ageism, allegations of homophobia and sexual harassment continued unchecked by supervisors within the department and were committed by supervisors themselves.

Some officers said they weren’t bothered by the comments. Others, upon being interviewed by Police Chief Daniel Reilly and village human resources staff, said that sometimes the discussions made them “uncomfortable,” although they felt afraid to speak out for fear of retribution.

Resulting punishments