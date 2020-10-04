City of Racine settles for $270,000 years after police killed three dogs

RACINE — It was the morning of April 28, 2015. As Melissa Hernandez remembers that morning, she woke up, checked on her three sleeping elementary-aged children, went near her front door where one of her two dogs was sleeping on his dog bed. She gave the dog a kiss on the head and went into the bathroom to get ready for work.

The next thing she heard was a gunshot.

Hernandez said she and her other dog went to the front door to see what was happening. According to the complaint, Racine SWAT Detective Joe Villalobos had shot her first dog and then immediately shot the second dog.

Both dogs died.

That was more than five years ago. Last month, a $270,000 settlement was approved by the Racine City Council in response to two separate incidents where Racine Police killed dogs, including Hernandez’s case.

The settlement was discussed in closed session last month and approved without public discussion.

The Journal Times submitted a records request for a copy of the settlement regarding Hernandez’s case and the case of Kurt Hanson, and any complaints filed on their behalf. A response to that request was received Wednesday.