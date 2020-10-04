City of Racine settles for $270,000 years after police killed three dogs

RACINE — It was the morning of April 28, 2015. As Melissa Hernandez remembers that morning, she woke up, checked on her three sleeping elementary-aged children, went near her front door where one of her two dogs was sleeping on his dog bed. She gave the dog a kiss on the head and went into the bathroom to get ready for work.
The next thing she heard was a gunshot.
Hernandez said she and her other dog went to the front door to see what was happening. According to the complaint, Racine SWAT Detective Joe Villalobos had shot her first dog and then immediately shot the second dog.
Both dogs died.
That was more than five years ago. Last month, a $270,000 settlement was approved by the Racine City Council in response to two separate incidents where Racine Police killed dogs, including Hernandez’s case.
The settlement was discussed in closed session last month and approved without public discussion.
The Journal Times submitted a records request for a copy of the settlement regarding Hernandez’s case and the case of Kurt Hanson, and any complaints filed on their behalf. A response to that request was received Wednesday.
The complaint was sent to the city by attorneys Jeff Scott Olson and Andrea J. Farrell on behalf of Hernandez and Hanson, but was never filed in court due to the settlement. Farrell told The Journal Times in an email that both cases were included because, “they had claims that arose from the same practice/policy of the Racine PD.”
There is no personal connection between Hanson and Hernandez laid out in the claim, but they both know what it’s like to have a beloved family pet killed by law enforcement.
The complaint alleges that the Police Department changed its policies under the leadership of Police Chief Art Howell, leading to the deaths of those beloved canines.
Howell, in a statement to The Journal Times, vehemently denied that any policy changes leading to increased force against animals were put in place since he became chief. He added, regarding the lawsuit, that “any communication that asserts that Racine Police Department practices or policies initiated under my administration were unconstitutional, is not only false, but libelous in nature.”
Two incidents
Hanson’s case was profiled in The Journal Times in 2014 when SWAT officers shot his dog, Angel, after a long standoff in front of his home on Nov. 1, 2014.
Police had claimed that Hanson had ordered his dog to attack police, who were positioned behind an armored vehicle parked near his front yard, during a standoff that started when Hanson reportedly threatened a neighbor with a machete. But a video of the incident surfaced which showed Angel was walking away, wagging its tail, when it was shot and killed.
Hernandez’s case, however, had not been previously reported. Her story, about kissing the dog moments before it was killed, was detailed in the complaint that The Journal Times received via open records request.
Change in policy alleged
The complaint claimed that the shooting of dogs was excused under the leadership of Howell, who became police chief after Kurt Wahlen retired in 2012.
In 2011, SWAT officers encountered at least five dogs in tactical situations and did not harm any of them. The complaint alleged that under Howell, “Racine operated under an unconstitutional working policy and practice with respect to use of force against pet dogs.”
From 2012 to 2016, Racine Police shot and killed 13 dogs during 22 encounters during tactical incidents, according to police records. Five of those dogs were killed in 2012, a year when Racine SWAT encountered eight dogs in tactical situations.
In 2014, Racine SWAT encountered five dogs in tactical situations and killed four of them. In 2015, they encountered three dogs and killed two.
In Viilo v. Eyre, a lawsuit over a 2008 incident where a Milwaukee Police Officer killed a dog, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit stated, “Both common sense, and indeed Wisconsin law ... (indicate that) the use of deadly force against a household pet is reasonable only if the pet poses an immediate danger and the use of force is unavoidable.”
The Racine complaint alleged that, while incidents with dogs are rarely lethal for the officer and more incidents with Racine Police were becoming lethal for the dogs, the department did not conduct training on non-lethal means of controlling family pets.
“Yet Racine, through its policymaker Chief Howell, explicitly permitted and encouraged Racine SWAT officers who were entering a home to shoot a pet dog, even when the dog was NOT posing an immediate danger, and even when the lesser levels of force would have been sufficient,” the complaint read.
Police chief responds
Howell told The Journal Times that, other than the introduction of civilian animal control officers in 2013, no policies regarding animals or use of force were developed or introduced under his administration.
“The assertion that such policies or practices were unconstitutional, and that such non-existent policies ‘explicitly permitted and encouraged’ officer misconduct can be quickly discredited upon review of the facts,” he said.
Howell argued the policies created alongside the introduction of animal control officers has reduced the number of occasions where lethal force is used against an animal.
“As it relates to the use of force during the execution of search warrants, a formal threat matrix is used to determine when the S.W.A.T. team may be used to execute high-risk warrants,” Howell wrote. “Similar to all existing policies relating to the use of force, the threat matrix system was introduced prior to my appointment. This system was put in place to assess the threat level when the target of search warrants involved weapons, drugs, or dangerous felons.”
The decision to settle the case falls under City Attorney Scott Letteney’s authority, not Howell’s.
“However,” Howell wrote, “the decision to hold attorneys and others accountable for making false and libelous statements is a remedy option I retain outside of the scope of my authority as a city department head.”
Sugar settlement
Hanson and Hernandez are not the first to receive a settlement due to those killings.
In 2018, Sara and Joseph Harmon sued the department for the killing of their bulldog named Sugar. When Racine police SWAT executed a no-knock warrant in 2016, Sugar ran into a bedroom to hide. Racine Police Sgt. Ryan Comstock shot the dog five times after she appeared behind the bed and advanced toward him.
The Harmons sued the City of Racine and four Racine police officers in federal court and received a $10,000 settlement, approved by the City Council in December 2018. Then-Alderman Sandy Weidner, who had represented the 6th Aldermanic District, had voted against the settlement because she was concerned it would open the city up for more such litigation.
That search warrant was issued as part of an investigation into a shots-fired incident weeks earlier, although the search netted no evidence of illegal activity and no arrests were made.
