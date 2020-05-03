City of Racine has paid more than $129k on open records case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — The City of Racine has spent over $129,000 to litigate the open records court case brought by former alderman Sandy Weidner.

The cost was revealed Friday after the city fulfilled an open records request originally filed by The Journal Times in October for an updated total of litigation costs.

The city last reported in January 2019 that a total of $76,669 had been paid to attorney Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee firm of Meissner, Tierney, Fisher and Nichols to handle the suit. Cohen was hired on Dec. 5, 2017.

The update comes after the case was recently sent back to the Racine County Circuit Court after the Wisconsin Court of Appeals ruled that an amended petition Weidner filed in February 2018, previously rejected by Racine County Circuit Court Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz, should have been allowed.

“Weidner had an absolute right to amend her petition, which she clearly tried to exercise,” the Court of Appeals decision read. “Because the circuit court erred in refusing to accept the amended petition and treated the original petition as operative, we reverse its judgment and remand for further proceedings consistent with this opinion.”