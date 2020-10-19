City of Racine budget proposes cutting 11 cops, 9 firefighters

The move will take the sworn force down to 189 positions from 200.

Powell said the police department should be able to absorb that reduction in personnel without a drastic change to service. Additionally, there are no expected changes to the Community Oriented Policing model.

The elimination of the clerk’s position was made possible, in part, by the city’s decision to end the practice of allowing community members to pay tickets at the RPD.

In the future, tickets must be paid at the municipal court. Municipal Judge Rob Weber was amenable to that change, Powell said.

Hiring freeze

The RPD has about 180 sworn staff currently. Powell explained the department averages 10 fewer officers than budgeted due to retirements and other personnel issues.

At the end of the year, the hiring freeze is expected to lift, and the department will be able to hire to meet the budgeted level of 189 officers.

Powell said the hiring freeze saved the city $1.5 million. If not for that, the budget deficit and personnel eliminations may have been more significant.

Fire Department cuts

