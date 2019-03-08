Try 3 months for $3
City of Burlington cocaine bust

The City of Burlington Police found more than 90 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop on Thursday. 

CITY OF BURLINGTON — City of Burlington Police found more than 90 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop. 

At 1:27 a.m. Thursday, City of Burlington Police officers pulled over a vehicle that was driving without headlights at night, according to Mark Anderson, Chief of the City of Burlington Police Department.

The driver was arrested, pending charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

During a search of the vehicle, officers reportedly found 92.89 grams of cocaine, some of which was individually packaged for sale, Anderson said. They also found a digital scale and approximately $1,739 in cash.

A passenger was arrested, pending charges of possession of cocaine.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

