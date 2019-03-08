CITY OF BURLINGTON — City of Burlington Police found more than 90 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop.
At 1:27 a.m. Thursday, City of Burlington Police officers pulled over a vehicle that was driving without headlights at night, according to Mark Anderson, Chief of the City of Burlington Police Department.
The driver was arrested, pending charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
During a search of the vehicle, officers reportedly found 92.89 grams of cocaine, some of which was individually packaged for sale, Anderson said. They also found a digital scale and approximately $1,739 in cash.
A passenger was arrested, pending charges of possession of cocaine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.