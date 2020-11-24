City Health Department says those looking to overturn school closure 'misread the law'

Citing state law

In its response, the Health Department provides examples of multiple state statutes that it says gives a local health officer the power to close schools within her department’s jurisdiction.

One statute cited, 115.01 (10)(b), recognizes that schools may be “closed by order of a local health officer” or the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The Health Department argues that that language of that statute is “unequivocal,” meaning that “a local health officer has the authority to close schools.”

The department says that the local health officer’s power was reaffirmed by the state Legislature through 2019 Wisconsin Act 185.8 in which provisions were created to be in effect for the length of the public health emergency due to COVID-19.

“The legislature added several statutory references to the authority of local health officers to close schools, when and if school closures should occur due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Health Department said in its response.