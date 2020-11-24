City Health Department says those looking to overturn school closure 'misread the law'

The City of Racine Public Health Department on Monday afternoon responded to a petition to the Wisconsin Supreme Court that asked the court to halt the department’s most recent public health order that closes all public and private K-12 school buildings from Nov. 27 to Jan. 15.
In the response, the Public Health Department and Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox say that those who filed the petition “misread the law relative to a local health officer’s statutory authority to order school buildings closed as an available measure when necessary to prevent, suppress and control communicable diseases.”
The City of Racine Health Department asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the petition.
The challengers
The private schools and parents who filed the petition to the Wisconsin Supreme Court — represented by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative nonprofit legal group based in Milwaukee — argue that local public health officers do not have the legal power to order broad school closures.
“The order violates state law,” Anthony LoCoco, deputy counsel for WILL, previously told The Journal Times. “That’s our position. Local health officers don’t have the authority to issue blanket school closures like this. That power resides with the state Department of Health Services.”
Citing state law
In its response, the Health Department provides examples of multiple state statutes that it says gives a local health officer the power to close schools within her department’s jurisdiction.
One statute cited, 115.01 (10)(b), recognizes that schools may be “closed by order of a local health officer” or the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The Health Department argues that that language of that statute is “unequivocal,” meaning that “a local health officer has the authority to close schools.”
The department says that the local health officer’s power was reaffirmed by the state Legislature through 2019 Wisconsin Act 185.8 in which provisions were created to be in effect for the length of the public health emergency due to COVID-19.
“The legislature added several statutory references to the authority of local health officers to close schools, when and if school closures should occur due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Health Department said in its response.
The Health Department also cited Chapter 252 of the Wisconsin Statutes, which addresses communicable diseases. Statutes in that chapter require local health officers to “take all measures necessary to prevent, suppress and control communicable diseases” as well as to “do what is reasonable and necessary for the prevention and suppression of disease.”
Bowersox had previously explained that the timing of the closure was intended to prevent students and staff who had contracted COVID-19 during holiday gatherings from returning to school buildings and spreading it there.
Schools’ perspective
Leaders of several local private schools affected by the order argue that due to the safety measures they’ve put in place, such as masking and social distancing, their schools are seeing few cases of COVID-19, or that contact tracing is not finding that the disease is spreading within their schools.
In their petition, the local private schools ask the Supreme Court to immediately put a halt to the City of Racine Health Department order until a conclusion is reached in a similar case before the court regarding a public health order closing schools in Dane County.
In September, the court put a temporary halt to Dane County’s health order until the case is concluded. That Dane County case, in which WILL also is representing petitioners, is set for oral arguments on Dec. 8.
Local schools listed as petitioners in the case are EverGreen Academy, Racine Christian School, Racine Lutheran High School, St. John’s Lutheran Church & School and Trinity Lutheran School. Also involved in the case are advocacy groups School Choice Wisconsin Action and Wisconsin Council of Religious & Independent Schools, as well as local parents Ethan Bickle, Andrea Thunhorst, Ryan Thunhorst and Elaine Wilson.
While the vast majority of Racine Unified School District students have been attending virtual classes since the beginning of the school year, private and parochial schools in Racine have held classes in person, with some offering families a virtual option.
