City COVID order back in court Tuesday to schedule remaining court hearings

David Yandel, co-owner of Harbor Park CrossFit, 3801 Blue River Ave., filed a lawsuit against the city and Bowersox on May 21, alleging the restrictions were affecting his business. Yandel’s lawsuit said that the City’s Safer at Home order will “lead to the likely closure of the business” due to “significant loss of revenue and loss of customers due to the Racine order” and asked the court to find it, “unlawful, invalid and unenforceable.”

On June 19, Fredrickson issued a temporary injunction, halting the city’s COVID-19 restrictions while the suit works its way through the court system. The next hearing for the case had been scheduled for June 26.

But Frederickson rescheduled the hearing after the City Council voted to implement new city ordinance called Safer Racine that mirrored Forward Racine. On Wednesday, he issued an order barring Bowersox from enforcing Safer Racine. The city also is barred from modifying the Safer Racine ordinance.